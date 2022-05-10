Aracely Arámbula, as a sphinx, dazzled with a golden dress

Aracely Arámbula, left them breathless from the stage | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, who performed in various facets in addition to her acting skills, left them breathless from the stage on award night.

Wearing a dazzling gold dress fitted to her silhouette, the curvaceous “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula, would leave everyone shocked in full presentation.

It was the moment that some of the fans of “the chule“, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, circulated in a photo from a Colombian fan account and that she reposted in her Instagram stories last Sunday.

This is also a sample of how much the fans and followers of the endearing actress of “the lady“(2016-2020), they remain very aware of the steps that have made their career shine.

Aracely Arambula46, has great popularity on her social networks, which can be seen on her social network account where most of her 6.1 million followers praise and praise the “green-eyed” woman in each of her steps. .

Aracely Arámbula left them breathless from the stage. Photo: Capture Instagram



The remembered”Herald’s Face” She wears a dress that left the upper part free and tighter at the level of the hips and with a length that touched the floor.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who will debut in “prisoner of love” (1004) and whom many remember from her beginnings in Televisa youth soap operas such as “Soñadoras” (1998-1999), “Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma” (1995), among others, presented an awards gala where she served as one of the the presenters.

The beauty of the interpreter of “Bad news“He captured everyone’s attention by dazzling in a dress full of golden glitter and wearing long straight hair that allowed him to cover a little what his colorful garment left visible.

The one born on July 21, 1986, is a benchmark of beauty in Mexico and Latin America as can be seen in the description that accompanies the publication:

I never get tired of admiring your beauty and feeling proud of the great human being you are….I will never regret being your fan…I you @aracelyarambula!!! #ArAfamily.

The reactions of the followers of the account did not wait to dedicate all their admiration to the Mexican singer and host of “MasterChef Latino”.

Simply!!! Spectacular!!!!!! You are the Queen, Cool woman, Very beautiful and her kindness that always characterizes her, greetings.