Aracely Arámbula, dazzles everyone with a photo in a robe

Aracely Arámbula, lets see beyond her beauty in a robe | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, who is about to return to the screens in the new adaptation of “The stepmother“, captivates her followers in a postcard in which she reveals more than her beauty and talent.

In a light robe, the remembered “Grace Sandoval“, successful character that actress Aracely Arámbula performed in “the lady“, one of his latest productions on Telemundo, in addition to “La Patrona” in (2013) and “El Señor de los cielos”.

Photo: Capture Instagram



The famous 46-year-old who was remembered for her beginnings in 1994 in television productions such as “prisoner of love” (1994), “Acapulco, Body and Soul” (1995) and “dreamers” (1998-1999), among many others, appears in a flowered robe from which a pink bra protrudes.

You are the light that illuminates our days… thank you @aracelyarmabula for existing!!! #Arafamilia reads the description attached to a pair of hearts.

Detail that for the followers of “the chule” It did not go unnoticed, and it is that the “ojiverde” continues more than valid in the show and above all, with great popularity on social networks.

With up to today 6.2 million followers from its official account, the “Luis Miguel’s ex” causes quite a stir in each of his publications.

Today more than ever, the followers of the “Chihuahuan” born on May 6, 1975, who plays “Dulce” in the play: “Why do men love girls?”, generates quite a stir after staying away for a few years of the small screen.

The Mexican singer, who also fulfilled her dream in music by adding three studio albums in which one of them earned her a Billboard, will return to acting on Televisa, in the new adaptation of La Madrastra, together with the actor, Andrés Palacios and a great cast that would also include Gabriel Soto.

For this reason, his faithful admirers from various parts of the world remain attentive to each one of the steps of one of the favorite stars of entertainment in Mexico.

Several reactions accompanied by affectionate messages and emojis are appreciated from the publication of a Colombian fan account who even made marriage proposals to the beautiful interpreter of “Bad News”.