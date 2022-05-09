Aracely Arámbula in photo, accelerates the heart of her fans

Aracely Arámbula in black and white, fans can’t get over her | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, with a great career in show business, has stood out as a queen of soap operas, although “the chule“She has taken her talent further, her fans do not miss an opportunity to highlight her beauty.

It was a photo that the faithful assiduous to the social networks, the beautiful Mexican actressAracely Arámbula, shared from her Instagram account where her face mainly stands out in a black and white outfit.

The 46-year-old star, who began his career by debuting in the Televisa soap opera “prisoner of love” (1994) remains more relevant than ever in the show and now on social platforms where Aracely Arambulaadd more and more followers.

Aracely Arámbula in black and white, fans can’t get over her. Photo: Capture Instagram



It is on her Instagram account where she accumulates 6.1 million followers who faithfully follow in her footsteps and are the first to support each of the moments that the interpreter of “Bad News” shares or takes up from the publications made by her fans around she.

The “Luis Miguel’s ex“, falls in love with millions at 46 years old, an age that does not appear in itself despite being the mother of two children with the “Sol de México”; Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, already almost teenagers.

After his participation in the play “Why do men love ***?” By giving life to “Dulce”, the doors for Aracely Arámbula Jaques have opened much more and she is already preparing her return to the small screen.

After great successes on Telemundo, among which are: “the lady” (2016-2020), “La Patrona” (2013) and even “El Señor de los Cielos” (2018), the also “Mexican singer” is found in the recording of a new story with Alex de La Madrid.

“The Rebellion of the Wives“In which the actors are recording the scenes that they will star in through the “Pantaya” platform, where this project would be directed, it transpired.

Apparently, it would not be the only opportunity for Arámbula Jaques, since Televisa would also seek to have the “green-eyed” woman again among its ranks with the new adaptation of “The stepmother“, where rumors of the actor with whom she was born on March 6, 1975, could star in said version are already circulating.

Although this has not been fully confirmed, fans of the “MasterChef Latino” presenter hope that this rumor will be a reality after several years away from the production company where she forged the beginning of her career in remembered productions such as “Soñadoras”, “Acapulco, Body and Soul”, among many others.