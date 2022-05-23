Aracely Arámbula, in session shows that she is a barbie girl

Aracely Arámbula looks like a barbie on an Instagram postcard | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula looked like a real flesh and blood doll in one of her most recent postcards on Instagram, which led to her capturing millions of sighs in a cover photo.

The “Mexican actress“, Aracely Arámbula, became a “barbie girls” from one of his Instagram stories where he appears in the style of the legendary toy figure on a cover of a popular youth magazine.

A completely straight blonde hair and a matching pink top with a pastel pink jacket, were the outfit with which Aracely Arambulaled the return of “Eres” magazine, of which she became the main image.

Barbie girl, reads in the clip that the “green-eyed” showed in her stories a few days ago, and from where the audio of the song with the same name by “Aqua” is heard.

Aracely Arámbula is the barbie in person in the cover photo. Photo: Capture Instagram



The “Luis Miguel’s ex“, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, currently 46 years old, is today one of the most acclaimed on the platform where she has accumulated 6.1 million followers to date.

However, her popularity has not only decreased in social networks, with a successful career on the small screen, music, theater and as a host.

Arámbula Jaques is among the favorite artists since her debut in the telenovela, “prisoner of love” (1994), consolidating his career in other productions such as “Soñadoras” (1998-1999), “Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma” (1995), “Cañaveral de pasiones” (1996) and many more.

Now, after several years away from the screen after her last participation in “the lady“, “La Patrona” and “El Señor de los Cielos”, the one “born on March 6, 1975”, reappears announcing her leading role in “La Madrastra”.

In the midst of other projects such as the series of “The Rebellion of the Wives“, in which he acts together with Alex de La Madrid, and which intends to premiere on the streaming platform: “Pantaya”, it transpired.

The rumor about the return of the host of “Latin MasterChef” It was recently confirmed by Televisa and now the magazine itself for whom the mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula became the “godmother of this first digital edition”, as read from the official account in this same publication.

In the 1990s, the “Mexican singer” starred in one of the famous covers, along with Charlie from Magneto, when at that time the interpreter of “Altagracia Sandoval” was shaping up to be one of the promising television.

The magazine that marked a generation is back @aracelyarambula arrives on our cover more beautiful than ever with an exclusive interview in which she tells us about her beginnings and long-awaited return on Televisa.

The interpreter of “Bad news“, has also taken advantage of its popularity on the platforms to start campaigns that provide help and care for homeless pets, in addition to promoting “adoption”.

Her leading role in the telenovela “La Madrastra”, her dream of creating a foundation to rescue abandoned puppies and much more. Don’t miss it! It reads in the description of the image by the magazine