Aracely Arámbula in yellow, dazzles more than the “Sun”

Aracely Arámbula leaves them dazzled with a yellow dress | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula dazzled like a sun when appearing in a long yellow dress in one of the postcards that portray the best moments of “the chule“.

The “TV actress”Aracely Arámbula, reappears in a capture that she shared with her 6 million subscribers who left them captivated with her beauty.

The “Luis Miguel’s ex“She has shown on several occasions that at 46 years of age, she possesses a youth and beauty that is difficult to overcome.

Aracely Arámbula leaves them dazzled with a yellow dress. Photo: Capture Instagram



The famous actress from productions like “the lady” (2016-2020) and “La Patrona” (2013), she has a statuesque silhouette which can be seen even under a good dress like the one that now highlighted her poise and elegance with a flirtatious air with an opening that showed a little of her legs under the dress.

The beautiful “Chihuahuan“, born on March 6, 1975, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who became known after winning the “El Rostro del Heraldo” contest in (1996) was the inspiration for a postcard in which the community of fans from El Salvador They dedicate a beautiful message to him.

The same as was replicated by today’s theater actress in the play: “Why do men love ***?” who she showed the snapshot in one of her recent posts.

The “mother of the children of Luis Miguel“; Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, 15 and 14 years old, respectively, play the character of “Dulce” and share credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta.

The remembered actress, who got her first youthful leading role in “dreamers“(1998-1999), a Televisa production that opened the doors to more projects after having debuted in titles such as “Prisionera de amor” (1994) “Cañaveral de pasiones” (1996) “Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma” (1995) , among other.

These are stories that marked the beginning of Aracely Arámbula Jaques’ career in acting, a dream that she fulfilled since she won a beauty contest at her school, she would ensure it.

Later the “Mexican singer“He was reaching other goals and last 2020 he released another single called “Malas Noticias”, Arámbula Jaques has ventured into driving and one of his latest projects was “MasterChef Latino”.

She is currently preparing her return to television in “The Rebellion of the Wives” with Alex de La Madrid, who will act as her husband in the plot, she shared.