Aracely Arámbula is presumed in full color as a rumbera | Instagram Aracely Arámbula

The beautiful ex of Luis Miguel, Aracely Arámbula showed off on social networks with a very rumbera style and in full color that captivated many Internet users.

Aracely Arambula Jacques He shared some images on social networks in which he can be seen in photographs and also in motion with a set full of color and style that highlighted his beautiful light eyes.

For the occasion, the actress chose a flirtatious top with a tie at the front and huge magenta sleeves that caught a lot of attention, as if that were not enough, a bulky high-cut pleated skirt with a colorful print complemented her outfit.

Aracely Arámbula showed off her little waist, her beautiful face perfectly made up and her Hollywood-style hair; a pair of huge and colorful earrings could not be missing, in addition to her beautiful smile.

It has been thanks to social networks that whoever brought Altagracia Sandoval to life has allowed her followers to know other aspects of her, including that she is a very happy and full of life woman.

In various videos that the same Aracely Arambula has shared in the world of the internet, the talented actress can be seen dancing and playing with the cameras, having fun and leaving aside the seriousness of her characters.

Currently, fans of her former Luis Miguel are more than happy with the news that she will be the protagonist of the remake of the telenovela, La Madrastra, which was headed by Victoria Ruffo a few years ago.

The beautiful Aracely has shared on her official Instagram account what would be her image for the melodrama and that the recordings of this intense story have even begun.

The truth is that Televisa will surely have a great success in returning this stunning and talented woman to its ranks and it will soon be reflected in the numbers after the premiere of the aforementioned melodrama.