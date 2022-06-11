Entertainment

Aracely Arámbula is presumed in full color as a rumbera

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 2 minutes read

The beautiful ex of Luis Miguel, Aracely Arámbula showed off on social networks with a very rumbera style and in full color that captivated many Internet users.

Aracely Arambula Jacques He shared some images on social networks in which he can be seen in photographs and also in motion with a set full of color and style that highlighted his beautiful light eyes.

For the occasion, the actress chose a flirtatious top with a tie at the front and huge magenta sleeves that caught a lot of attention, as if that were not enough, a bulky high-cut pleated skirt with a colorful print complemented her outfit.

It may interest you: Karol G moves the best of Medellín for social networks

Aracely Arámbula showed off her little waist, her beautiful face perfectly made up and her Hollywood-style hair; a pair of huge and colorful earrings could not be missing, in addition to her beautiful smile.

It has been thanks to social networks that whoever brought Altagracia Sandoval to life has allowed her followers to know other aspects of her, including that she is a very happy and full of life woman.

In various videos that the same Aracely Arambula has shared in the world of the internet, the talented actress can be seen dancing and playing with the cameras, having fun and leaving aside the seriousness of her characters.

Currently, fans of her former Luis Miguel are more than happy with the news that she will be the protagonist of the remake of the telenovela, La Madrastra, which was headed by Victoria Ruffo a few years ago.

The beautiful Aracely has shared on her official Instagram account what would be her image for the melodrama and that the recordings of this intense story have even begun.

The truth is that Televisa will surely have a great success in returning this stunning and talented woman to its ranks and it will soon be reflected in the numbers after the premiere of the aforementioned melodrama.

Follow us on

I have a degree in Nutrition from the Autonomous University of Durango. I began my career as a journalist at El Debate Mazatlán in March 2017, working on international stories for the debate.com.mx website. Subsequently, Grupo Debate began to focus on various regions of the country, so I wrote notes and managed the Debate Guadalajara Facebook page. Being a company in constant movement, I moved to general content writing and currently I work as Web Editor of the Show News vertical, which I have taken since its launch on June 8, 2019. Show News had an explosive start and ascent. In the time that I have developed in this great work team, I have been part of the constant renewal of El Debate, all with the aim of truthfully informing and adapting to the needs of both local and international followers.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Amber Heard launches against Johnny Depp by message to fans on TikTok after winning trial

9 mins ago

Camille Vasquez expresses her opinion on Amber Heard

10 mins ago

Christian Nodal and Cazzu are captured in Barcelona, ​​the city where Belinda lives

20 mins ago

trailer, poster and everything about the new movie that mixes John Wick with Rapunzel

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button