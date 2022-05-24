Aracely Arámbula is The Stepmother and Godmother on the cover

Aracely Arámbula, on the cover of ERES, is godmother of honor | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula became the godmother of a new magazine cover that was very popular and now returns in digital format and in which “the chule” announces his new project: “Godmother of our first digital edition” is read in a message that accompanies the cover at the bottom of the image.

The “Mexican television actress”Aracely Arámbula, who in the 90s starred in a cover as youthful acting promes, along with the lead singer of Magneto, is chosen as the godmother of honor before the return of one of the most popular magazines of those times.

Aracely Arambulawho also resumes his acting career after his last appearances on the Telemundo network in productions such as “the lady“, “La Patrona” and “The Lord of the Skies”.

The remembered “Face of the Herald” will embody the character of “The stepmother” along with actor Andrés Palacios in the remake of the melodrama released in 2005 with performances by Victoria Ruffo, César Évora and a great cast.

The acclaimed todayinstagram celebrity“, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, shared moments during this session where she appears on one of the covers as a “barbie girl”, while in another figure as a very captivating woman with a black outfit and a more marked makeup thanks to the black eyeliner on her gaze and intense red lips.

With light, straight hair and a volume effect, the “Chihuahuan“He also debuts a different style in his hair while the dark garment he wears exposes one of his shoulders.

The reactions to the “Luis Miguel’s ex“They did not take long to appear, particularly from some of the colleagues from the show business, including Itatí Cantoral, who dedicated several heart emojis, followed by the reaction of the actor, Alex de La Madrid, who made some affectionate little faces.

The actor, who also collaborates with the “Mexican singer” in the production of the series “La Rebelión de las Esposas”, where he acts as “husband” of Arámbula Jaques.

Likewise, other messages were added from Arleth Teran, who expressed: “How cool my Shule”, while for her part Ana Serradilla threw hearts and the “ex-wife of José José”, Anel Noreña, wrote with love: “Beautiful” , followed by an emoji with two hearts.

The postcard of the “host of Master Chef Latino”, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, shared 18 hours ago, accumulated a total of 8,396 likes, added to various comments from the followers of the remembered Televisa actress, who consolidated her career in productions such as “Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma” (1995), “Soñadoras” (1998-1999), among many others.