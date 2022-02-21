Aracely Arámbula, mother of Luis Miguel’s children, wore transparencies that paralyzed the networks

The Mexican Aracely Arambula She is one of the most convening actresses in the Aztec country who has not only shown that she has a great talent for acting but also for singing, with which she conquered thousands of people through her beautiful voice. In addition, it is added that the beautiful blonde was in a relationship with the singer Luis Miguelwith whom he had two children, so his popularity is increasing.

Currently, the actress is experiencing a phenomenal present, both professionally and personally. With her return to the stage in the second half of last year, the Mexican has shown that her talent remains intact since every time she finishes one of her performances, her fans applaud and praise her to the entire cast. That is why her official accounts are full of information about her new works at the beginning of the year.

The former partner of Luis Miguel stars alongside Mauricio Ochaman and Anastasia Acosta, the play “Why Men Love Bitches”. This great theatrical show has been taking place in various cities of United States and in various places Mexico. There Aracely Arambula he once again demonstrated his great artistic talents with a magnificent tour.

It is for all this that every time you make a publication on your networks, your followers react immediately. A clear example of this is a publication that he made a few hours ago in his official account status. Instagram. There the talented blonde shared a photo of her wearing a light-colored dress that is characterized by having transparencies that belongs to the red carpet of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico . Let’s remember that Aracely Arambula He was hosting the famous reality show in the first half of last year.

Regarding his personal life, from 2005 to 2009 he was in a relationship with The Sun of Mexico with whom he had two children. They are called Michael and Daniel, respectively. Likewise, the story of her father with them is not very good, since the Aztec artist, on more than one occasion, declared that she does not receive financial support and that she does not greet them for her birthday either.