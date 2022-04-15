Aracely Arámbula raises the temperature in a look with a daring neckline

Aracely Arambula She is one of the spoiled actresses of the small screen, admired by many for her curvaceous figure which she rarely shows in her social mediafor which he recently caused a furor with a photograph in which he is seen wearing a daring neckline look that raised the temperature.

Originally from Chihuahua, and 47 years old, arambula She has managed to position herself as one of the favorite actresses in the entertainment world, with dozens of soap operas on her list of successful projects, such as “La doña” and “El Señor de los Cielos”, the former partner of the singer Luis Migueladd more fans every day.

In their networks, mainly Instagramwhere she currently has 6.1 million followers, the also host and singer has been crowned a queen of style for her sensual outfits, as she boasts a large number of images in which her spectacular figure shows off.

Aracely Arámbula shows off in a daring neckline

It was this Thursday night when arambulaalso known as “La Chule”, captivated his fans on Instagram, this after sharing a snapshot in which he is seen wearing a red carpet outfit that stands out for its pronounced neckline.

The image, which the actress and singer accompanied with the word “Kisses” and some emojis, soon caused a furor in networks, because with only a few hours of having shared it she had already received hundreds of comments, reaching more than 1,800 messages so far. , among which stand out the Maribel Guardia, who wrote: “like this or more beautiful”

Aracely Arámbula made an impact with her pronounced neckline. Photo: IG @aracelyarambula

“Hermosaaaaaa”, “Divinaaa”, “Precious I love you!” and “There is no doubt that there are women who, the more mature, the more interesting and beautiful”, are just some of the messages that can be read in the publication of Aracelywhich has also generated 118,000 likes so far.

in the photo that “The chule” shared with his millions of fans on the popular platform, he can be seen wearing a flirtatious outfit, and although it is not possible to distinguish whether what he is wearing is a dress or a blouse, his pronounced alreadycheeky neckline It is the one that has undoubtedly stolen all eyes.

