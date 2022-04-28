Aracely Arámbula raises the temperature with the ideal top for this spring 2022: PHOTO

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most beautiful actresses in Mexico. Her beauty is reflected in each of her projects, both on the small screen and on her social networks where she shares some of the best moments of her day-to-day life. On this occasion, ‘La Chule’ shared an outfit that left everyone open-mouthed, but in the process they taught how to look amazing in the hot season.

Luis Miguel’s ex-partner took advantage of his Instagram account to dazzle everyone with a flirty top in yellow and baggy pants with a design in a yellow tone with black. This outfit she wore on what appears to be a beach.

The photo was shared in an Instagram story where She looks quite happy, but what caught the most attention was that said clothing showed her statuesque figure when seeing a marked abdomen. It has to be mentioned that the pants are at the hip.

at its best

Daniel and Miguel’s mother has dedicated herself to sharing some photos on her social networks where she shows some of her new projects, but she also takes the opportunity to upload the temperature with his clothes, his smile and his look, the same one that ended up conquering Luismi at the time.

But he not only uses his social networks to Show your life and how happy you are right now. He recently left an awareness message. On this occasion, she did it so that people understand the importance of caring for pets, to be more precise, puppies.

“Infinite love… take care of them, love them, because they will always give you their loyalty and their heartsEven if you are angry, they always give you the best, always giving you all the love, “he wrote in the publication where a dog and a human appear. On the postcard you can read: “All his life he tried to be good and it is true that many times he failed. After all, he was just a human, he wasn’t a dog like me.”

