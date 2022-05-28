Aracely Arámbula receives a claim for the children she had with Luis Miguel

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Aracely Arambula

Some time ago, Aracely Arambula announced that Miguel Y Danielthe children he had with Luis Miguel, they had inherited the artistic vein of their parents and he saw them interested in developing in the entertainment world. Now, The actress revealed that the boys did not like the idea that she made the above public and they complained about it.

“They saw it on TV and [me reclamaron] ‘Mom why did you say that? [Les respondí] ‘well, because I know you guys like it a little bit [actuar y cantar]'”, Arámbula told the media. “The truth is that for that reason, I started to say if Daniel likes to act [y Miguel]. ‘No no no. We don’t want to do any of that.’ So I have to respect that. Right now they are in a very adolescent stage.

The actress spoke before the affectionate words that Michelle Salas, the older sister of her offspring, has said about the boys and Arámbula herself; In addition, he revealed that they all maintain good communication, love each other very much and maintain a close relationship. “My queen, I want to see her. Michelle appears,” she sent him as a message.

“I love to hear that [que Salas diga públicamente que quiere a sus hijos] because family is the main thing. They also write to her and love her [a Michelle Salas]; I hope they coincide because she doesn’t live here anymore,” she mentioned. “They write and everything. [Mis hijos] They count on her, she with them and me too”.

Aracely Arámbula is very happy that Miguel and Daniel are so close to Michelle Salas. She also made clear the affection she feels for her children’s half-sister. At the moment, the also singer continues with her professional projects.

