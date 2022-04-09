Aracely Arámbula, showed her beauty worthy of a cover | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula once again left her large community of subscribers impressed by allowing herself to be captured in a couple of photographs in which, without much effort, she fell in love with everyone by modeling from a chair.

The “Mexican television actress“, Aracely Arámbula, reappeared once again in one of the recent postcards that he posted from his Instagram account and where he treated his millions of admirers in a postcard in which, without having to show more, he would leave everyone captivated.

The “Luis Miguel’s ex” is currently a “celebrity on Instagram”, and is among the most beloved of the platforms, in addition to the special place she has earned in the world of entertainment, standing out in Televisa productions when she debuted in “Prisionera de amor” (1994), among other titles such as “dreamers” (1998-1999), where he got his “first leading youth role”.

Aracely Arámbula, showed her beauty worthy of a cover. Photo: Capture Instagram



The famous 46-year-old, who has ventured into music, theater, television series and various productions, attracts attention at every step and is that the charismatic “Chihuahuan“, shares a very frequent content on social networks where

Although little is revealed about his personal life and particularly about the two children he fathered with “Sun of Mexico“, the actress of “Dulce”, a character she gives life to in the play “Why do men love the cab ***?” has made it clear on multiple occasions that she has been enough mother for her two offspring .

The gorgeous performer in Telemundo productions like “the lady” in which he gave life to “Altagracia Sandoval” (2016-2020), in addition to “La Patrona” (2013) and “El Señor de los Cielos” (2018) released news that many of his fans would have already requested from the famous born on March 6, 1975.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who in 2020 will add another musical theme with the title of “Bad news”, prepares her return to the small screen in the production of “The Rebellion of the Wives“, which will be broadcast through the “Pantaya” platform.

It was several weeks ago when the also presenter of Latin MasterChef He released the great news in which he addressed some details about the new production.

The also actress of “The Ways of Love” He pointed out that he will share credits with the actor “Alex de La Madrid” who has appeared in series and novels such as “Do you remember me”, “Monarch” and giving life to José José in the Netflix biographical series, who will now serve as husband of Arámbula in the next production, according to everything that is known so far