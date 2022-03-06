Aracely Arámbula squanders love in a photo on her birthday

Aracely Arámbula marks her birthday with a new photo | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula shared a couple of photos as part of her 47th anniversary this Sunday, March 6, 2022, something very special for fans of “the chule“.

The Mexican actressAracely Arámbula, shared a new snapshot on Instagram that she accompanied with a beautiful message of love in the middle of her anniversary.

LOTS OF LOVE!!! Infinite health, all the light and peace for our world, love, is read in the phrase that accompanies the publication of the Televisa actress.

Aracely Arámbula marks her birthday with a new photo. Capture Instagram



The remembered”Herald’s Face” (1996), Aracely Arámbula, who was born on a day like today in Chihuahua, has much to be happy and celebrate in the midst of her current career with projects on the horizon.

The “Luis Miguel’s ex“He sent his large community of followers, the #ArAfamilia, who immediately showered Aracely Arámbula with love and affection, amid various reactions by sharing a beautiful message of love.

In the postcard of the actress of the play “Why do men love cab**nas?”, the interpreter of “Dulce” shared the capture of a garden in which heart-shaped leaves appear.

The postcard shared 18 hours ago, accumulated 3,3773 likes and various comments, where its 6 million followers did not forget to dedicate the first birthday messages.

tomorrow is your birthday

Many blessings my beautiful queen.

I love you My Queen Advance Happy Happy Birthday Greetings from the Philippines

You have hours left Araa, what a thrill!! Aren’t you nervous? Hahaha because tonight it gives me something

It is read in the first reactions that came to the publication of the remembered television actress who appeared in productions such as “dreamers“(1998-1999), “Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma” (1995), “Cañaveral de pas!ones” (1996), “Las Vías del Amor” (2002-2003), among other productions.

The “mother of the children of Luis Miguel“, who will mark his new return to the small screen in the production of “La Rebelión de las Esposas” together with the actor, Alex de la Madrid, a project of which he shared new details in a postcard shared days before his anniversary.

The “Mexican singer”, who in 2020 will launch the controversial theme “Bad news“, supposedly dedicated to “El Sol de México”, dedicated a message in full recordings.