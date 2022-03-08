Aracely Arámbula turns 47: they fill her with hearts, flowers, jewelry and luxurious gifts

Aracely Arámbula is on long tablecloths, since this Saturday, March 6, she turns 47 and celebrates it at a great moment in his career, as he returns to the small screen with “La Doña” and to the theater with “Por qué los hombres aman a las cabr*nas”. And it is that Luis Miguel’s ex-partner has managed to win over the public with her beauty and talent.

So loved is the interpreter of melodramas that one day before her birthday congratulations and multiple gifts began to rain down on her by his fans, whom he calls “Arafamilia”.

Through your Instagram stories “La Chule” said that she felt loved and blessed on the eve of her 47th birthday, and it is that even the actress received gifts from nature.

Through her video, Miguel and Daniel’s mother narrated that last year, when she went out to her garden, she found many hearts and this birthday was no exception, since The birthday girl showed how hearts were formed in some leaves of the vine that she has on the wall of her property.

Later, the protagonist of “Abrázame very strong” showed all the gifts she received from her “Arafamilia”, which consisted of an arrangement of roses, bottles of red wine, multiple pieces of jewelry, a swimsuit that came in a personalized box with the face of the actress and multiple chocolates. To which the actress was grateful.

Aracely Arámbula shows her many gifts: