Aracely Arámbula turns 47: this is how she managed to beat Luis Miguel

Aracely Arámbula is on long tablecloths, since this Saturday, March 6, she turns 47 and celebrates them in a good stage of her life, since the actress, in the work aspect, returns to the small screen with “La Doña” while in her love life the interpreter recently commented that she already has a boyfriend and that she is happy, since it is not part of the artistic medium.

Let’s remember that Since her separation from Luis Miguel in 2009, Aracely Arámbula commented that she was focused on the children she had with “El Sol” and on multiple occasions denied romances, such as the one she had with Arturo Carmona. The actor recently revealed that “La Chule” never wanted to make the relationship public for “El Sol”.

Demonstrating that the intense relationship she had with the interpreter of “Now you can leave” was difficult for her to overcome, even after their breakup, the 47-year-old actress commented before the cameras of “Ventaneando” that she compared its union with the “Sun” as the romance that existed between Jack and Rose, characters from “Titanic”.

However, almost a decade after “La Chule” and the interpreter of “La Bikina” divorced, the Chihuahuan actress decided to talk about the process she experienced when making the decision to leave the singer. And apparently the actress is already taking the break with humor, because through her Tik-Tok account she commented on how she managed to overcome the heartthrob.

“Up beautiful, let’s go forward that we can. If I came out of a person that everyone loved, why not you? As my niece says, if you came out of it (Luis Miguel), why am I not going to come out of the cockroach? he declared between laughs, showing that the actress already surpassed him.

At the moment, Aracely Arámbula does not hold a grudge against him and is very careful with the opinions he gives about his ex-partner, even when “El Sol” does not give him child support. For his part, LuisMi usually respects “Chule”, since he decided not to touch their relationship in the bioseries he made for Netflix.

Aracely Arámbula thus surpassed Luis Miguel: