Aracely Arámbula turns 47: Why did her relationship with Luis Miguel end?

This March 6 the iconic and beautiful Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula Jaques turns 47 years old and is at one of the peak moments of his career. However, his life was not always rosy, to date, her relationship with Luis Miguel is still one of the most famous romancess and commented of the decade.

Although he was born in Chihuahua, Aracely Arámbula left for Mexico City to develop her career as an actress of soap operas. As soon as she arrived she started looking for her luck in the industry, but it was not until 1993 that she was named “Face of the Year” and began to be recognized on the scene.

His career started with small roles in productions such as “Prisoners of love” and “Acapulco, body and soul”. Although very soon new opportunities such as “Cañaveral de pasiones” and “Pueblo Chico, Hell Grande” arrived. In the midst of the success that catapulted her career, Arámbula met the one who would be one of her great loves: Luis Miguel, “El Sol de México”.

The meeting between the couple took place at a night party at the Baby O nightclub, a place widely frequented by the singer. “That same nightLuis Miguel invited Aracely to dinner that night at a place called “Baycal” (…) a beautiful place with an unparalleled view of the bay of Santa Lucía”, revealed the actress to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

All this happened in the year 2005, but the couple was not seen publicly until 2006, when they were captured together in Venice. Shortly after they confirmed that They were pregnant with their first child and two years later they announced the arrival of the second.

Why did Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula end up?

After several years of romance, the couple announced their separation. According to the book “Oro de Rey”, the problems began when heThe actress expressed her desire to return to the screenssomething that went against a previous agreement of the couple that forced to stay as a housewife.

This occurred shortly after the couple had their first child. The distance began to grow between them and, although they tried to fix the relationship, Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula decided to separate after having their second child.

“The problem was aggravated when jealousy also appeared in her. There the couple began to seriously crack with frequent fightssome with auditory witnesses when it occurred in lodgings or public places”, reads the book Oro de Rey.

Once the relationship ended in 2009, other problems appeared: the pension of the two sons of the “Sol de Mexico”, an issue that has been followed and persecuted since then from all the trenches.

