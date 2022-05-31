Aracely Arámbula What claims do you receive from Miguel and Daniel?

Aracely Arámbula Do you receive claims of children with Luis Miguel? | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, has shown to be a model mother for Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, who apparently now make a series of claims to their famous mother.

As it transpired long ago, the children of the Mexican actressAracely Arámbula, would have inherited the artistic talent of their two talented parents.

After for years, Aracely Arambulahas tried to keep her children’s lives in a more private environment, the news circulated that the boys were beginning to feel more concerned about all the work that their mother does.

And even her own”Chihuahuan” He came to anticipate in past interviews that his children could follow in his footsteps in the entertainment world.









However, now the boys seem to have abruptly changed their minds for what they would have claimed from the remembered actress of “dreamers“, for her statements, she commented before the cameras:

They saw it on TV and (they complained) ‘Mom, why did you say that?’ .

Given this, the children of Luis Miguel would have responded to their mother apparently with a resounding no!

The truth is that for that reason, I began to say if Daniel and Miguel like to act: ‘No, no, no. We don’t want to do any of that. So I have to respect that. Right now they are in a very adolescent stage, he commented.

On the other hand, the famous actress who starred in some of her latest successes on the small screen such as “La Patrona” (2013) and “the lady“(2016-2020) for Telemundo, he surprised when he spoke about Michelle Salas, the older half-sister of his offspring.

The already adolescents, Miguel, 15, and Daniel, 14, maintain very frequent communication with their “sister”, they also shared “the chule“, for whom the value of the family has a primary meaning.

El “Rostro del Heraldo” from (1996), who recently announced his return to soap operas in “The stepmother“, reiterated the excellent relationship that exists between her, her children and the eldest daughter of “Sol de México”, with whom she assured there is great affection and there is a very close relationship:

My queen, I want to see her, said Arámbula Jaques to her stepdaughter at some point.

In addition, the also “Mexican singer“, born on March 6, 1975, pointed out how much she likes to hear from the “model” the affection she feels towards her children, “family is the main thing”, underlines “Luis Miguel’s ex”, who She reiterated that her children also look for her and communicate frequently.

They also write to her and love her; Hopefully they coincide because she no longer lives here, she mentioned. They write and everything. My children count on her, she with them and with me too, she stressed.