Aracely Arámbula wins the throne for the best spring look

Aracely Arámbula dethrones Galilea Montijo with a white look

Aracely Arámbula is not far behind in the strong trends of this spring and makes the color white the protagonist in one of her photos. Could it be that she surpassed the recent look of Galilea Montijo?

The remembered “Altagracia Sandoval”, a character that actress Aracely Arámbula became a success on the Telemundo network, showing that she can wear any color and particularly it is in a white color with which she would steal sighs from her fans.

In a white top with a large bow tie and matching pants, “the chule“, melts the hearts of millions after being captured by the lens of the photographer, Uriel Santana, to whom “Ara” dedicated the credits.

Credits to the photographer Uriel Santana…But my God, I melt from such beauty, God, reads the message that accompanies the snapshot replicated by Arámbula.

Aracely Arámbula Does she beat Galilea Montijo with a white look? Photo: Capture Instagram



The artist and close friend of the 46-year-old star, Aracely Arambulahas been in charge of taking many of the most artistic photos of the former “Face of the Herald”.

It was one of these moments that appears in the most recent stories of the famous woman in soap operas such as “dreamers“, “Acapulco, Body and Soul” (1995), “Las Vías del Amor”, among many others (2002-2003).

Nowadays the “Luis Miguel’s ex” is one of the most beloved of the platform in which he accumulates 6.1 million followers, although the host of Hoy, Galilea Montijo, is not far behind, with a large number of users subscribed to his account, 9.6 million.

For her part, Galilea Montijo reappeared with a white skirt and blouse to which she added a wide black belt, accessories and fiucsa-colored sneakers that led to several compliments.

The also presenter of “Latin MasterChef“, shines only with the set in light color and her loose hair marked by waves that she let fall on one side of her shoulders.

“Ara” is still in force in the medium and maintains a very constant closeness with its virtual community with whom it shares a large part of what its work has been since its inception on the small screen.

Captivated by music, Aracely Arámbula Jaques developed a concern for the spotlight since she was a child after winning a contest at school, a dream that she pursued until she achieved her dream and what she has maintained to this day, venturing into various facets.

With three musical studio albums, and appearances in plays, “Why do men love bitches?” among the most recent, in addition to other programs, the work of the “green-eyed” has been recognized by fans in various countries.

Thanks to social networks, the woman born on March 6, 1975, shares what all these years of experience have been like as well as new projects that will continue her career.

Although Arámbula Jaques has been very discreet about her personal life, she has opened the doors much more to some spaces in her home, such as the terrace where she has modeled next to a large ornament that she placed last Christmas near the pool and which became part of this place.

A big red bear, where the interpreter of “Bad news” appears in several of her photo sessions when she shares more personal moments with the great community of the Arafamilia.