Aracely Ordaz ‘Gomita’ paralyzes the networks with a ‘spicy’ postcard on the beach

The radiant and controversial presenter Aracely Ordazbetter known in show business as ‘gummy bear‘, has once again stolen the gaze and the spotlight on social networks, revealing the beauty that is rarely shown in the frame.

The young influencer from the State of Mexico has shared on her personal account at Instagramthe photographs where she enjoys a day of relaxation on the beaches of Venezuela and showing her enormous charms in an attractive swimsuit.

Also read: Club América: Ingrid Garibay shows off her curves with a photo on the beach

“WEEK! Because I’M NOT SANTA,” he wrote.

After these postcards went viral, the responses and reactions of her more than three million followers on Instagram were immediate, revealing her love for the influencer Gomita with a compliment in the comments and with a like.

Also read: Pumas UNAM: Mariazel arrows fans with her incredible beauty