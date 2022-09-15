Aragón: More places for Medicine | Opinion

The University of Zaragoza plans to increase the places for the Medicine degree for the 2023-2024 academic year. They will be 10% or even more than those offered in recent years. This has been specified by the counselor Sira Repollés, after this Monday President Lambán emphasized this problem at the San Jorge University. It is an effective measure if we take into account the general criteria that there is a lack of doctors and that there will be even more in the medium term. However, it must be borne in mind that the problem is not only numerical. The facts show that many specialist positions are in areas far from the big cities and are unattractive for young professionals. Rigorous planning of templates and incentives to fill them is necessary.

The Government of Aragon has managed to increase the number of doctors trained in the Community and also wants to promote the training of more specialists. With these measures, it seeks to create “a bank of specialists”, which “far from being a short-term solution”, will cost about ten years. It is positive that it reacts to a lack that has been talked about so much. However, it must be approached with surgical precision. In Aragon there is no lack of doctors in general, but there is a lack in certain specialties, in specific places and on some dates.

In the health sector itself there is no consensus on how many doctors are missing. What there is agreement between the professional associations, the unions, the scientific societies and the administration itself is that there is a lack of order and incentives. A better organization is essential so that the Resident Medical Intern (MIR) training system can absorb all the graduates who leave the faculties and so that the MIR vacancies that are offered are adapted to the future needs of specialists.