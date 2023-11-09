Aragon records more than 6,800 cases of herpes zoster in primary care in 2022

This year, Aragon introduced vaccination against the virus into its vaccination calendar. herpes zoster, a disease caused by reactivation of varicella-zoster virus that can cause serious morbidity, particularly in immunocompromised people over the age of 50 years. In 2021, 6,458 cases of herpes zoster were reported in primary care in the community. There were 6,858 in 2022.

This is evident from the report published this Thursday in the Aragon Epidemiology Bulletin within the section dedicated to public health issues. It states that herpes zoster is a neuro-cutaneous disease caused by Varicella Zoster Virus ReactivationWhich remains latent in the spinal ganglia after primary infection.

Last year, 6,858 cases of herpes zoster were registered in primary care in Aragon. The cumulative incidence was 519.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.Slightly higher than 2021 but similar to years before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By province, the highest incidence was recorded in Teruel (581.2 per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Huesca (560.1) and Zaragoza (502.3). 62% of cases were women and 73% of cases were 50 years of age or older. Incorporating HZ vaccination into the schedule in adults will require close monitoring of the disease in the coming years.

Public health agreed to vaccination against shingles two teams: Those born in 1958 (who turns 65 this year) and those born in 1943 (who turns 80 in 2023). In this case, two doses will be given a minimum of eight weeks apart. Public Health allocates 28,000 doses for universal vaccination at a cost of 3.5 million euros, and with which it hopes to achieve a vaccination coverage of 45% in the case of the population aged 65 years and 65% in the 80s. General management estimates that approximately 14,000 people can be vaccinated against herpes zoster each year.