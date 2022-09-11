Aragua train would be scamming and extorting webcam models

Councilwoman Heidy Sánchez denounced in a session of the Bogotá Council that several webcam models from Bogotá would be victims of extortion and threats by alleged members of the Aragua Train.

“Yesterday we denounced the threats that webcam models are receiving from members of the Aragua Train. Unfortunately, as we want to hide a reality, we do not talk about the forms of permanent exploitation experienced by people dedicated to sex work, “said the lobbyist.

The lobbyist assured that this criminal gang would be demanding the payment of a “vaccine” of 100,000 pesos a week to be able to work. In addition, Sánchez pointed out that they send them videos where they allegedly murder a model that she refused to pay, to intimidate them.

“Precisely, given these situations, they have decided to launch the Astrasex union (Sex Work Union Association of Colombia). Of course we advocate so that no person is forced to carry out this work, but also for the protection of those who do it voluntarily, “added the councilor of the Patriotic Union.

What is the Aragua Train

As I had already anticipated TIMEthis situation poses an enormous challenge for the authorities of the capital, even more so considering the striking level of violence used by this gang to gain territorial control of various sectors of the city.

The passage of the Aragua Train through Colombia and Bogotá is not new. In fact, information known by this newspaper in September 2021 shows that some leaders of this criminal group would be operating in Cesar, Atlántico, La Guajira, Bogotá and even in Soacha, where their criminal portfolio ranges from express kidnappings, contract killings and vehicle theft to arms and drug trafficking.

