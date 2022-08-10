Arajet announces flights from 55 dollars to Latam and the Caribbean

Arajetthe new low-priced Dominican airline, reported this Monday that it began selling tickets with prices from $55 one way and $149 one way and return, with taxes included, for different destinations in North, Central, South America and the Caribbeanwhich will connect Santo Domingo with new tourist and commercial experiences, turning the country into a hub for the Americas.

Victor Pacheco, president of Arajethe affirmed – with the presence of the Minister of Tourism, David Collado- that the airline will mark the rebirth of Dominican aviation and that they will project in a period of approximately five years to be moving seven million passengers per year.

“We promised low prices, and we are going to have rates never seen before in our country, and starting in September we will begin the journey to convert Las Américas International Airport into the new air hub in the Caribbean, which will allow us to connect the continent at the lowest cost, services world-class and with new and more efficient aircraft on the market”, Pacheco said during the launch at a hotel in Santo Domingo.

In September, the first flight

The first flight will be September 15 to Mexico City and Monterrey and Cancun will also join that destination. In addition, from that date it will be flown to Barranquilla, Cali and Cartagena in Colombia; Quito and Guayaquil, in Ecuador; Lima, in Peru; Guatemala City in Guatemala; San Salvador, in El Salvador; Saint Martin, Aruba and Curaçao in the Caribbean.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/08/un-group-of-young-people-posing-for-a-photo-d4b0d191.jpeg The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, together with Víctor Pacheco, president of Arajet. (FREE DIARY/KEVIN RIVAS)

Tourism, committed to diversification

“From the Ministry of Tourism we are committed to the diversification of tourism and the expansion of airspace at fair rates. Thanks to this we have achieved records despite the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian war”, Minister David Collado said, according to a press release.

Collado added: “Seeing this map of a Dominican airline, which connects Santo Domingo with so many destinations on the continent, shows confidence in the future, and is in line with the vision we expressed when assuming the presidency of the Central American Tourism Integration Secretariat. (Sitka). Our efforts in marketing and market development will continue to push these bets in parallel”.

More destinations in October

Arajet also announced that from October they will increase their routes, adding flights to Toronto and Montreal, in Canada; Medellin and Bogota, In colombia; San Jose in Costa Rica; and Kingston, Jamaica; with which it will establish a wide route network of 20 destinations in 12 countries in its first three months of operations.

Regarding flights to United States, Pacheco reported: “We are actively working with the Dominican Government to obtain the corresponding permits and begin services to that country as soon as possible. Thus, to be able to offer low rates to the Dominican diaspora who, today, must pay high prices and who cry out for a warm and humane service”.

With five new planes Arajet will start operations with five new aircraft, Boeing 737 Max-800. They explained that they are state-of-the-art aircraft and designed to be environmentally friendly, with 14% less fuel consumption, compared to most single-aisle aircraft, which will allow the airline to save on fuel costs, maintenance and operations and, in turn, pass those savings on to customers.