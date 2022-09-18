Arajet began operations this Saturday with a flight to El Salvador

Santo Domingo, DR.

The new airline Arajet officially began its operations in the Dominican Republic with its first flight to San Salvador, in an event that was attended by President Luis Abinader.

“We are proud to have a new airline with the Dominican flag and from the government we will be giving all the necessary support so that our aeronautical industry can be as competitive as possible, and we can create an air hub that promotes tourism, trade and exchange. culture, and give our Dominicans the opportunity to come to their country at low prices,” said President Abinader.

Víctor Pacheco Méndez, executive president of Arajet, highlighted that the low-cost business model and the status of national airline will attract more tourists, increase connectivity and offer Dominicans the opportunity to travel with lower fares, aboard new aircraft. with the highest security standards, and our distinctive and warm Dominican customer service.

“Our mission is to advance Dominican aviation by providing low fares, superior service and connecting Santo Domingo with the main cities of the Americas with a fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft,” said Pacheco.

Arajet will build a route network of 22 destinations in 12 countries in the coming months, carrying the Dominican flag and providing customer-oriented service throughout the continent.

In the next 5 years, Arajet plans to transport more than 7 million passengers, generating

During September, Arajet will continue to launch operations to Saint Marteen in the Caribbean, Lima in Peru, Mexico City, Monterrey and Cancun in Mexico and Guatemala City in Guatemala. Beginning in October, Arajet will add Curaçao, San José in Costa Rica, Quito and Guayaquil in Ecuador, Medellín and Bogotá in Colombia, as well as destinations in North America.

Arajet expects the Dominican Republic and the United States to reach an open skies agreement to begin connecting North America and the Caribbean with point-to-point flights.