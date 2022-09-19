Arajet makes its first flight to El Salvador

arajet, the new low-cost airline of the Dominican Republic, officially started its operations with a connection hub in Santo Domingo and made its first flight to San Salvador in El Salvador.

The announcement of the flight was made at an event attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Republic, and Morena Valdez, Secretary of Tourism of El Salvador.

Previously, operations had been registered with flights opening to Barranquilla and Cali in Colombia, and Aruba

“Today we congratulate Arajet for this launch that will be for the benefit of all Dominicans: It is a pride to have a new Dominican flag airline and from the government we will be giving all the necessary support so that our aeronautical industry can be as competitive as possible. , and we manage to create an air hub that promotes tourism, trade and cultural exchange, and gives our Dominicans the opportunity to come to their country at low prices,” Abinader said.

On your side, Victor Pacheco MendezCEO of arajethighlighted that the low-cost business model and the status of national airline will attract more tourists, increase connectivity and offer Dominicans the opportunity to travel with lower rates, aboard new aircraft with the highest security standards, and our distinctive and warm Dominican customer service.

“Our mission is to advance Dominican aviation by providing low fares, superior service and connecting Santo Domingo with the main cities of the Americas with a fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft,” said Pacheco Méndez.

arajet will build a strong route network of 22 destinations in 12 countries in the coming months, carrying the Dominican flag and providing customer-oriented service throughout the continent. In the next 5 years arajet plans to transport more than 7 million passengers, generating more than 4,000 direct jobs and about 40,000 indirect jobs in the region.

“Since the government of President Nayib Bukele, air connectivity has been key to boosting tourism, making it easier for travelers to move between countries and discover the wide range of tourism offered by Surf City El Salvador, from the permanent consistency of its surfing waves, its imposing volcanoes, towns and cities with great historical value,” said Morena Valdez, Minister of Tourism of El Salvador.

During September, arajet will continue to launch operations to Saint Marteen in the Caribbean, Lima in Peru, Mexico City, Monterrey and Cancun in Mexico, and Guatemala City in Guatemala. From October, arajet will add Curaçao, San José in Costa Rica, Quito and Guayaquil in Ecuador, Medellín and Bogotá in Colombia, as well as destinations in North America. arajet expects the Dominican Republic and the United States to reach an open skies agreement to begin connecting North America and the Caribbean with flights point by point.

“We are sure that as of today our country will begin to feel the impact that arajet for the benefit of tourism in the country, since it will be contributing to the growth of the industry, attracting more visitors, from destinations to which we had no direct connection until today, which will drive us to continue reaching record numbers in tourist arrivals, and also diversifying the nationality of our visitors with fair rates to connect Santo Domingo with the continent.” Tourism Minister David Collado said.

The airline has 737 MAX aircraft that fit into the Arajet network with the 737-8 enabling new profitable routes.

