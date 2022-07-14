Arajet receives two aircraft this Wednesday

The Dominican airline arajet received this Wednesday its third and fourth Boeing 737 MAX 8, called “Jaragua” and “Indigenous Eyes”, at the Las Américas International Airport (Aila).

According to a press release, the planes arrived from the factory of boeing in seattle, USA.

According to the information, each aircraft has a configuration of 185 seats, which will strengthen the company’s capacity.

Victor Pacheco MendezCEO of arajetexpressed that the airline continues with its philosophy of promoting the importance of the country’s main protected areas and reaffirming its commitment to the conservation of the environment and natural resources.

He indicated that this fleet of aircraft will allow savings in fuel, maintenance and operations costs and transfer those savings to customers, while reducing noise pollution.

“It fills me with emotion to see how we can already say that we have a fleet of new aircraft from the factory, ready to start operations and provide Dominicans and all our foreign passengers with flights at low prices that will connect them quickly and efficiently with the continent. from Santo DomingoVictor Pacheco MendezCEO of Arajet“

He added that: “arajet continues to develop Dominican aviation by bringing state-of-the-art technology, generating quality jobs, strengthening and facilitating the country’s connection with the world and, in a very special way, raising awareness about the preservation of the country’s protected areas and promoting tourism internally at an international level, for the benefit of the country’s sustainability, carrying the names of these areas on the fuselage of our planes”.

Méndez announced that the first destinations to which the airline will be operating will soon be reported, although he announced that some of these will be important cities in the Caribbean, Mexico, Salvador, Guatemala and Colombia.

arajet has the certificate of Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) that allows it to start operations and is finalizing the process of obtaining the corresponding permits to start operations in August.