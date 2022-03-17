Arajet will use the Boeing 737 Max for its new operations

arajetthe little-known name of a new air transport company with mixed capital: foreign and Dominican, intends to turn the city of Santo Domingo into a “hub” in the Caribbean region, with the Las Américas international airport as its headquarters. of operation.

For this, the airline, which last Monday made its official presentation in an act headed by President Luis Abinader, intends to use the aircraft boeing 737max 8an aircraft that was involved in two accidents that caused the paralysis of these worldwide, although achieved its recertification by the regulators of the different countries between 2020 and 2021 and hasn’t had any problems since.

“It is the same plane that American (Airlines) flies every day, five flights from Miami to Santo Domingo. It is a plane that flies to 189 countries every day”explained the vice president of communications for arajet, Manuel Lunagiven the complaints expressed by different users about the aircraft model that the company will use.

In addition to American, other air transport companies, which operate routes between the Dominican Republic and the United States, Canada and other destinations in Latin America, use the boeing 737max 8 to mobilize its passengers, after US and European authorities gave the green light for the plane to return to the air.

The Boeing 737 passenger transport aircraft model Max which will be used by arajet has been living “his resurrection” for a year and three months, after a process of recertification after the accidents that occurred in two aircraft of this type that caused hundreds of deaths.

And one of the last companies in reinstate it to your fleet is ANDthiopian Airlines, airline to which one of the planes of this model belonged crashed in March 2019, falling a few minutes after taking off from the International Airport bowl (Ethiopia) and which caused the death of 157 people. Five months earlier, in October 2018, another Boeing 737 Max I know crashed after taking off from the international airport Soekarno–hatta on JakartaIndonesia, causing the death of 189 people.

Those two plane crashes, just nearly five months apart, claimed the lives of 346 people. Both events had two things in common: they occurred in the aforementioned aircraft model, manufactured in the United States, and by automated flight control software called MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System).

After these two incidents, Boeing was forced to ground all 737 Max. Subsequent investigation concluded that a defect in that model’s flight management system, known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCASfor their silgas in English), caused the crashes, so it had to be modified.

According to a statement from Ethiopian Airlinesissued at the beginning of February of this year 2022, the decision to reuse the Boeing 737 Max it happened after “an intense recertification” by regulators in the United States, the European Union, China and Ethiopia, so the planes are considered completely safe and free of major risks.

“Our pilots, engineers, aviation technicians and cabin crew are fully ready to take the B737 Max back to heaven and we look forward to welcoming you on board,” the company said in a statement posted on the website. Web from France 24.

The resurrection”

The first airline to resume commercial flights with Boeing 737 aircraft Max was the Brazilian Gol, in December 2020, according to an article published in BBC World. This first flight with passengers took off from the airport of Sao PaulBrazil, bound for the city of porto Cheerful. Gol reported at the time that previously 140 of its pilots had received training in the United States on the handling of the plane, after the renovation and revision of some of its main systems.

In May 2021, an electrical fault was reported in some aircraft of this model, which was corrected. The company boeing reported that this failure had nothing to do with the accidents. Two months later, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) authorized 737 aircraft Max for Boeing to resume service. A directive from the Chinese regulator deemed the plane fit for flight. So far no major incidents with the aircraft have been reported.

The aircraft returned to operation in the United States in December 2020, after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will recertify it along with other regulators, after reviewing the software and strengthening the training of the aircraft. pilots. Since then there have been no new accidents.

Current situation

The page Web Aviation On-line review in an article published on February 22, 2022 that 1,077 737 models have been manufactured so far Maxof 4,812 orders, according to Woody’s Aeroimages. Of these, 696 have been delivered to various airlines from Europe, the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

southwest it is the largest operator of the model with 69 Boeing 737-8; Ryanair follows with 52 and United Airlines with 16. In Latin America and the Caribbean, Aeroméxico leads with 23 of the 737-8 and 7 737-9 models; Gol owns 26 of the 737-8 model; Copa Airlines with 16 of the 737-9 model; Aerolineas Argentinas 5 of the 737-8; caribbean Airlines 5 of the 737-8; cayman Airways with 4 of the 737-8 and soon arajetbased in the Dominican Republic, will receive three the model 737-8.

arajet will operate under the ultra low cost model and will begin operations in May with flights to Costa Rica, Colombia, Jamaica and other Caribbean islands, with the plane named “Pico Duarte.”

As of June they will leave, as reported, incorporating more aircraft and opening new destinations on the continent and it is expected that flights to the United States will begin in the second half of the year.

Journalist with extensive experience who received the Young Journalism Award, Literature and Books, in 2016. In 2019, he won the First Contest for Journalists “Freedom of Expression and Information”, Print Journalism. She is a writer and poet.