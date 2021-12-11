Aramu responds to Morata, another setback for the Allegri- Corriere.it team

from Paolo Tomaselli, sent to Venice

After the advantage in the first half, Allegri’s team gets caught up. And it loses ground compared to fifth place

As long as the boat goes, let it go. And patience if that of Juventus in the league it looks like one slow drift towards an unknown landing place: now a draw in Venice he is welcomed without anger or too much surprise even by Max Allegri, who is increasingly in difficulty not only with words but above all with deeds. Juve immediately loses Dybala due to a problem in his right thigh, but plays a good first half, goes ahead with Morata and strokes the doubling several times. In the second half for once again Madame abbiocca and Venice, back from 8 goals conceded by Atalanta and Verona, finds the equalizer with a spectacular goal by Mattia Aramu from Ciri, Toro heart, which embellishes an author’s match in which Paolo Zanetti’s team reacted with ideas and feelings. Yet for Allegri, increasingly a prisoner of the character of the old style coach, Juve have that quarter of an hour in which they do not understand that the game is getting dirty and can no longer play football. We threw two points.

If Juve score just 2 points against Udinese, Venice, Empoli, Sassuolo and Verona and are often embarrassed from the point of view of the construction of the maneuver, even their coach called to give much more. And instead Allegri seems to oscillate between worried and (almost) resigned: he tries the baby Soul card in the final, after Kaio Jorge, underused up to now and launched on the pitch only for Dybala’s injury, does not respond to commands in his first game with serious playing time.

What about the Locatelli, now confined to a good position median in front of the area and more and more limited in its range. The only card that Juve is playing is that of width, thanks to Pellegrini, once again among the best and author of the assist for Morata. An account to have Dybala between the lines, an account not to have it. AND when the opponent takes the countermeasures, Max no longer has the intuition he had in the past. Or maybe he no longer has the necessary material to invent something. But once it is established that this is Juve, perhaps it is appropriate to give it back a soul, a pride and ideas that are not seen.

Under one of the most beautiful corners of A, the bianconeri contemplate the great goal from Aramu and they still risk (save Pellegrini), while Romero shows off Bernardeschi: We hardly perceive the danger at certain moments of the match – explains Allegri –. In Salerno they had hit the post, this time they scored us. There is still talk of Venice and Salernitana, two newly promoted, but now this Juve can lose points with anyone: to grab the Champions League at the last minute in May, 78 points were needed in 38 matches (2.05 on average); now Madama has 28 after 17 (1.64). How it drifts isn’t even that slow.