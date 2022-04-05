ArandaHOY.com, The Cultural Magazine of Aranda de Duero and the Ribera del Duero

Drafting. Hours of good cinema andn the Aranda Cinema Theater; “The triumph”, “Only the beasts” and “The dark daughter”, will be the screenings that we can enjoy from the hands of Cine Club Duero at 9:00 p.m. Limited capacity and Covid -19 measures.

Tuesday 5. The triumph. Although he is frequently unemployed, Etienne is an endearing actor who runs a theater workshop in a prison. He gathers an unusual group of inmates there to represent Samuel Beckett’s famous play ‘Waiting for Godot’. When he gets the go-ahead to tour out of jail with his colorful troupe of actors, Etienne finally gets a chance to make it big. France / 2020 / Comedy / Color / Digital 2D / VOSE / 1h 45′. Director: Emmanuel Courcol. Cast: Kad Merad, Marina Hands, Laurent Stocker, Saïd Benchnafa, Lamine Cissokho, Sofian Khammes, Pierre Lottin, Wabinlé Nabié. 2020: European Film Awards: Best European Comedy. 2020: Valladolid Festival – Seminci: Official Section.

Tuesday 19. Just the beasts. A woman disappears. After a snowstorm, her car is discovered on a highway heading to a remote town. While the police don’t know where to begin to investigate, five people appear to be linked to the disappearance. And each of these people has their own secret to hide. France / 2019 / Thriller / Color / Digital 2D / VOSE / 1 h 57′. Director: Dominic Moll. Cast: Denis Menochet, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Laure Calamy, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Damien Bonnard. 2019: César Awards: Nominated for Best Supporting Actress (Calamy) and Adapted Screenplay. 2019: Tokyo International Film Festival: Audience Award and Best Actress (Tereszkiewi).

Tuesday 26. The dark daughter Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda finds herself consumed by a young mother and her daughter as she watches them on the beach. Intrigued by her attractive relationship (and by her raucous and menacing family) with her, her Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of her early motherhood. An impulsive act draws Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to confront the unconventional decisions she made as a young mother and their consequences. USA / 2021 / Drama / Color / Digital 2D / 2h 1′. Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal. Cast: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal. OSCAR: Nominated for best screenplay, actress and supporting actress. GOLDEN GLOBS: Nominated for best director and best actress. VENICE FESTIVAL: Best Screenplay Award. GOTHAM AWARDS: Best Film, Direction, Screenplay and Performance. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS: Best Film, Direction and Screenplay. BAFTA AWARDS: 2 nominations for best actress and screenplay. NEW YORK CRITICS CIRCLE: Best First Feature…etc

