Arap Bethke and Ivana De María announce their separation

Although everything seemed to be going smoothly, the actors arap bethke and Ivana de Maria They confirm their separation. Through her official Instagram account, Arap issued a statement with the sensitive news.

“After five years of incomparable love, Ivana and I decided to separate.. The love between us is not lacking, but right now our paths go through different places.”explains the protagonist of series and soap operas.

“It was a conscious and respectful process between the two We appreciate that respect and empathy is maintained by the public and the media to ensure the well-being of both in a process that has been very loving and also very difficult“adds the actor, who we remember gave Ivana an engagement ring in January 2021.

“We are deeply grateful to each other for these incredible years, of so much love, so much growth and good memories and for that we left this couple relationship being great friends“confirms Arap Bethke.

For her part, Ivana de María has not commented on the matter. The last photograph published with the actor was in July 2021, while Arap Bethke shared a series of photos next to Ivana along with his statement.