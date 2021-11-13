Arataki Itto, rerun of Albedo and Eula, new boss and events – Nerd4.life

During a live broadcast on Twitch, miHoYo unveiled the news coming with theUpdate 2.3 from Genshin Impact, which include characters Arataki Itto and Gorou, Albedo banner rerun, new events

Genshin Impact Update 2.3 is titled “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” and will be available starting Wednesday, November 24th. Between one news and another, miHoYo has shared new promotional codes thanks to which you can get 300 Primogems and more for free. The update will see the debut of Arataki Itto and Gorou, two new Geo-type characters that will be available thanks to a new banner.

The first is a 5-star warrior and fights using the claymore. The blood of an oni runs through his veins and he can summon a small fighting bull named “Ushi” to give him a hand in battle. Her basic attack combo activates a stackable buff, thanks to which she can also perform a particularly powerful Charged Attack. With his Elemental Burst Arataki Itto’s standard, charged and top attacks gain the Geo element, hit speed increases, while attack increases based on defense.

Gorou, on the other hand, is a 4-star character who fights witharch. His elemental skill causes area damage and activates the War Banner effect, which offers buffs to companions that vary based on the number of Geo-type characters in the party. Elemental Burst deals Geo-type AoE damage and activates the “General’s Glory” effect. This is an enhanced version of War Banner, which also generates “Crystal Collapses” that cause AoE damage.

Arataki Itto and Gorou will arrive in the second phase of the life cycle of Update 2.3 while, in the first there will be the rerun of the two banners of Albedo and Eula which will be active at the same time. Excellent news for those who have not been able to obtain them in the past or for those who want to enhance their constellations. The mechanics of the Pity are shared between the two banners of Albedo and Eula.

Arataki Itto and Gorou, the two new characters of Genshin Impact Update 2.3

Genshin Impact Update 2.3 will introduce a quest dedicated to Arataki Itto and Hangout Events for Gorou and Beidou, as well as new weapons for the Epitome Invocation banner, including the 5-star claymore Redhorn Stonethresher.

There will also be a new world boss, the Golden Wolflord, based on the new ghostly wolves introduced with the previous update.

The main event of Update 2.3 is Shadows Amidst Snowstorms, which will see the Traveler face a new series of quests set on Mount Dragonspine involving Albedo and Eula. Up for grabs are Primogem, a Crown of Insight, and other helpful materials. During the event there will be timed challenges with obstacles and collection of objects, as well as combat, all with original rules and slightly different from the usual. It will also be possible to create a snowman, of which it will be possible to customize each part, obtaining various rewards, including the Cinnabar Spindle sword.

During the life cycle of Update 2.3 will also arrive the new event “Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog”, with a series of missions in which we will have to find missing animals and at the same time also face stealth and combat challenges. Up for grabs are Primogem and a gadget to add animals to the Serenitea Pot.

Other events include new versions of Energy Amplifier Fruition, Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light and Marvelous Merchandise, with domain and dungeon combat challenges and numerous rewards to be won.

As mentioned above, the new “hadows Amidst Snowstorms” update will be available starting November 24th. In the meantime, you still have time to get Hu Tao and Thoma from the latest banner of Genshin Impact version 2.2.