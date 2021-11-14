Arbismart, RBIS is about to explode

SPONSORED POST *

The latest crypto rally saw Bitcoin break its all-time high, surpassing $ 67,000, but a variety of emerging coins such as Shibu Inu, Uni, Cake, Cardano, Polkadot, and Solana are also reaching new highs. Therefore, what’s the next big coin set to explode soon? One of the main contenders is RBIS, the native token of the ArbiSmart project. It has already risen 745%, and analysts expect a 4,000% increase by 2023.

To assess the project’s growth potential and see if it can live up to all the hype, let’s look at the utility, annual returns, and development roadmap in detail.

Arbismart platform

The ArbiSmart platform performs crypto arbitrage. This means that take advantage of price disparities between exchanges. These are brief instances where a coin is temporarily available at different prices at the same time.

The user signs up, funds their account and then lets the platform algorithm take over. This automatically converts funds into RBIS and puts them to work on behalf of the user. Integrated with 35 exchanges, which scan 24/7, looking for price differences on hundreds of cryptocurrencies, the system instantly buys the asset on the exchange where the price is lower and then sells it on the exchange where the price is higher. , for the best possible return.

A big plus, when it comes to such a volatile asset class, is that ArbiSmart offers one great hedge against a market crash. Temporary price disparities can have a wide range of causes, and occur with the same regularity whether cryptocurrency prices are rising or falling. So even if there is a sudden sharp drop in the market, you will continue to earn a stable profit and your capital will hold its value.

The profits of RBIS and Arbismart

The yields of automated crypto arbitrage on the ArbiSmart platform are reliable, ranging between 10.8% and 45% per year (0.9% and 3.75% per month), depending on the size of the investment. Compound interest is also offered monthly to supplement these profits. In fact, you can see in advance exactly how much you will earn over any given time period for a given deposit amount, using the project’s profit calculator.

Additionally, you can earn passive profits of up to 1% per day for depositing your capital into a locked savings account for a set period.

Additionally, you will earn capital gains from increasing RBIS value. In just two years, it has already risen to over seven times its original price and is set to steadily rise in value over the next few months as new milestones are achieved.

The projections

RBIS is expected to jump to forty times its current price by 2023 and there are a number of reasons why such a steep upward trajectory is expected.

First, at the end of 2021, the RBIS token will be listed. Once it becomes available for purchase on global exchanges, it will become accessible to people in countries where ArbiSmart, as an EU licensed platform, cannot accept customers.

Secondly, multiple new RBIS utilities are currently in the pipeline, scheduled to launch between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. These include an interest-generating portfolio that supports crypto and fiat, a crypto credit card and a yield farming program.

These developments are certain to drive demand for the token up, but supply is limited, permanently limited to 450M RBIS.

Take this opportunity to get hold of this increasingly attention-worthy token before it explodes and rises further in price.

Buy RBIS now!

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.