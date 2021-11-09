Arbismart, RBIS rose 739%

SPONSORED POST *

RBIS, the token that powers the project ArbiSmart is generating quite a stir right now, as it has risen by more than 700% and through the bull and bear markets has managed to steadily rise, even as the cryptocurrency market has plummeted.

How RBIS achieved 739% growth

In 2020, ArbiSmart saw 150% annual growth, and to date, the 2021 saw growth of over 550%. Much of the project’s popularity is due to the fact that ArbiSmart offers great hedging against a crash, ensuring that your cryptocurrencies never lose their value and continue to generate a profit no matter what is happening in the market.

The reason for this is that ArbiSmart performs thecrypto arbitrage automated, which is an investment strategy that makes money from temporary price differences. For short periods, a coin can be available on multiple exchanges at different prices at the same time. Price disparities can occur for all sorts of reasons, such as discrepancies in trading volume or liquidity between the largest and smallest exchanges.

ArbiSmart’s algorithm, linked to 35 exchanges, identifies price differences, buying the coin on the exchange where it is available at the lowest price, before instantly selling it for a profit on the exchange where it is available at the highest price.

Simply register, fund your account, with fiat or crypto, and then the algorithm converts your investment into RBIS and uses it to perform crypto arbitrage, 24 hours a day, on your behalf.

As price differences will continue to arise with the same frequency whether the digital currency market is rising or falling, profits are steady and reliable, instead of being at the mercy of cryptocurrency volatility.

THE ArbiSmart’s crypto arbitrage profits start at 10.8% and go up to 45% annually, based on the size of your deposit. The predictability of crypto arbitrage returns means that you can calculate in advance exactly how much you will make in passive profits from a given investment amount, over any period of time, using the yield calculator of the project. In addition to the crypto arbitrage APY, the calculator takes compound interest together with the current RBIS value, and the capital gains are substantial. For those who joined ArbiSmart, when it launched in 2019, their RBIS will have already climbed in value by 739%, and show no signs of losing momentum.

It is worth noting that it is also possible to earn passive income of up to 1% per day, simply by depositing your capital into a locked savings account for a predetermined and contracted period.

Where is the price of RBIS going

Analysts predict that the RBIS token will rise up to 40 times its current value by 2023 and this is partly due to major developments in the pipeline. Between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 ArbiSmart is introducing a series of new RBIS utilities. These include a yield farming program, a crypto credit card, a mobile app and an interest-bearing wallet for fiat and crypto. These new services are set to increase demand for the token, and the supply of RBIS will remain limited, with a permanent ceiling of 450 million.

Another factor affecting demand is the fact that the token will be listed later this quarter. So, by the end of 2021, you need to purchase an RBIS utility on an exchange in order to use any RBIS utility. ArbiSmart has the EU license, so as soon as RBIS is exchangeable, it will become available for purchase for those individuals who want to remain anonymous or come from countries where ArbiSmart cannot accept customers.

As the cryptocurrency market becomes more volatile, ArbiSmart is gaining popularity by offering safe cover against a collapse and with all the new developments on the way, RBIS is now close to a huge leap in value.

Want a slice of the action before the price goes up even more?

Buy RBIS now!

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.