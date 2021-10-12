Arbismart’s RBIS can triple your Bitcoins

Capitalizing on the volatility of the cryptocurrency market can be risky. Whether it’s lesser-known altcoins, or Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have had a very turbulent run over the past year. To minimize exposure, many cryptocurrency traders are turning to low-risk strategies which are less likely to leave you vulnerable to sudden changes in market direction. One coin that offers such an alternative is RBIS, the native token behind ArbiSmart, which offers a crypto arbitrage automated.

The project has steadily gained popularity since it launched in 2019, and the price of the RBIS token has already gone up 640%.

Arbismart and RBIS, a shield against the downward trend

The crypto arbitrage platform of ArbiSmart makes gains from the temporary price disparities that often occur due to differences in trading volume and liquidity between exchanges of different sizes. The platform is linked to nearly 40 exchanges that it automatically monitors 24 hours a day. When it finds a coin available at different prices at the same time, the algorithm buys the coin on the exchange where the price is lower, then sells it for a profit on the exchange where the price is higher.

The most obvious benefit is that if the cryptocurrency market were to suddenly collapse, price differences between exchanges would continue to emerge as consistently as ever. In a bull or bear market, they earn the same reliable returns, which makes ArbiSmart an excellent hedge against a cryptocurrency crash.

The way it works is as follows: you sign up, fund your account, both with fiat and crypto e then the algorithm does the rest. Convert your investments into RBIS and then uses them to arbitrage cryptocurrencies. Profits start at 10.8% per year (0.9% per month) and go up to 45% per year (3.75% per month), depending on the amount invested. The returns are so reliable that it is possible calculate in advance exactly how much you will earn in a given period of time.

A series of new services

The design has steadily gained traction, with a 150% annual growth in 2020 and a huge increase in the use of the platform since then. The token price it went from strength to strength and analysts predict a 4,000% increase by 2023!

One reason is that the project team is in the midst of launching some major developments, which will likely drive the token price up. In recent months there have been significant updates to the system architecture and between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, a series of new RBIS utilities were introduced, including an interest-generating wallet backed by crypto and fiat, a mobile app, a crypto credit card and a yield farming program.

In the last quarter of 2021, another important milestone will be reached, when RBIS will be listed and will become exchangeable. After this, you will need to purchase the token on an exchange to use any RBIS utility, which should drive the price up further. However, as the demand grows, the supply of the RBIS token is finite, forever limited to 450M.

A boost to your budget

As we have noted, crypto arbitrage returns can reach 45% per year based on the size of your investment and your balance sheet will be further increased by compound interest on these earnings.

Another potential source of passive profits is an ArbiSmart savings account. If you choose to deposit your crypto capital into an account that is locked for a predetermined period, you can earn up to an extra 1% per day, depending on the amount deposited.

Then, there are the capital gains. The RBIS token has risen more than 500% in just two years and is on a steady upward trajectory.

The RBIS token is overtaking some of the biggest names in the crypto space. Although it has remained below the radar until now, it is starting to generate buzz and with the upcoming listing and new utilities, the price will soon see a surge. To buy RBIS before the price goes much higher, click here.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.