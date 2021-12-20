Arbismart’s RBIS is performing better than Bitcoin

SPONSORED POST *

While Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Soldana and Cardano have had their time in the spotlight, climbing hundreds if not thousands of percentages in just a few months to lead the cryptocurrency group, one coin is starting to overtake them all. RBIS, the token that powers the ArbiSmart project has already increased by more than 840% and by 2023, it is expected to rise to 40 times its current value.

Zero effort with Arbismart and RBIS

One of the reasons the ArbiSmart project has steadily gained ground is that it makes investing in cryptocurrencies exceptionally easy. The platform performs automated crypto arbitrage, which means it generates a profit from short windows in which a digital asset is available on multiple exchanges at different prices at the same time.

Integrated with 35 separate exchanges, which scans around the clock, ArbiSmart’s algorithm monitors hundreds of assets simultaneously, looking for temporary price disparities to exploit. It instantly buys the asset on the exchange that offers the lowest price and then automatically sells it on the exchange where it is offered at the highest price available for the best possible return.

As a user of the platform it is sufficient to register, deposit funds in fiat or crypto and then continue with the rest of the day. The platform does the rest, converting your funds into RBIS and using them to trade crypto arbitrage on your behalf.

Predictable results

There can be all kinds of reasons for price disparities, for example, a difference in liquidity or trading volume between two exchanges of different sizes. ArbiSmart’s profits are very reliable, in part because these price disparities occur with the same degree of regularity in a bull or bear trend. This means that too if the market collapses, your cryptocurrency holdings will not decline in value and the flow of profits will continue steadily.

This level of predictability allows you to know in advance exactly how much you will earn in a given period for any investment amount, using the project return calculator.

Impressive Earnings

Passive profits from crypto arbitrage start at 0.9% and go up to 3.75% per month (from 10.8% to 45% per year), depending on the size of your investment.

Also, if you put your crypto arbitrage earnings into a locked savings account for a set period, you can earn up to1% extra per day for depositing your funds with ArbiSmart.

Then, there are the capital gains on the steady upward trajectory of the RBIS token, which has already risen in value by over 840% and is expected to rise to new heights by the end of the year.

Increasing demand

Demand for tokens will be pushed higher in the near future by the launch of a series of additional RBIS utilities. Between December 2021 and the end of Q1 2022, ArbiSmart will introduce a crypto credit card, an interest-generating wallet, and a new yield farming program, and to use any of these services, you will need to purchase RBIS tokens.

The application will also be guided by the listing of RBIS at the end of the year, as as soon as the token becomes available on global exchanges it will become accessible to a much wider audience.

One of the main reasons for analysts’ optimistic projections of a 4,000% rise in the price of RBIS by 2023 is that, as demand for the token soars, supply will remain static, forever capped at RBIS 450M. As demand outstrips supply, the price is likely to rise more than ever.

It appears that the RBIS token is headed for the moon. If you want to buy the token before the price rises in the stratosphere, buy RBIS today.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.