Arbismart’s RBIS is rising more than BTC and ETH

As Bitcoin has just caught up with another ATH, behind the scenes, a coin is stealthily gaining ground and surpassing the big names. RBIS, the platform’s native token ArbiSmart, rose silently, keeping one constant upward trajectory since it launched in 2019. It has already risen 662% and analysts are predicting an increase of up to 40 times the current price by 2023.

Arbismart, a lucrative and low-risk strategy

There ArbiSmart platform performs theautomatic arbitrage of cryptocurrencies. This means that take advantage of temporary price inefficiencies, which are brief instances where a digital asset is available at different prices on multiple exchanges at the same time.

ArbiSmart, linked to 35 exchanges, looks for inefficiencies on hundreds of cryptocurrencies, simultaneously. When it finds a price difference, the algorithm generates a profit by buying the asset on the exchange with the lowest price and then instantly selling it on the exchange with the highest price before the discrepancy has a chance to resolve.

Arbismart RBIS
Arbismart scans 35 exchanges 24/7

Since price inefficiencies occur with the same regularity in a rising or falling market, ArbiSmart provides valuable crash coverage. If the market takes a sudden dip and the rally ends abruptly, your cryptocurrency will not lose its value, but instead, it will continue to generate a steady and reliable profit.

From the user’s point of view, this is very simple. Just sign up, make a deposit and that’s it. Once you have deposited fiat or crypto, the algorithm takes care of everything else. Your capital is automatically converted into RBIS and put to work 24/7, trading crypto arbitrage. Profits start at 10.8% per year (0.9% per month) and go all the way up to 45% per year (3.75% per month) depending on the size of the investment.

Arbismart RBIS
Arbismart converts your investment into RBIS tokens

A considerable and stable profit

Since the price differences between exchanges occur with the same consistency in the bull and bear markets, it is possible to anticipate your APY from crypto arbitrage, with a high level of accuracy. Using the yield calculator by ArbiSmart, you can see exactly how much you will earn in any time period, from any deposit amount, taking into account the compound interest and the variable value of the RBIS token.

In addition to the profits up to 45% per year from crypto arbitrage and compound interest, passive revenues can also arise from the provision of liquidity. By locking your capital in a closed savings account for a predetermined period, you can earn up to1% per day, just for depositing your funds on the platform.

Arbismart RBIS
Earn 1% a day with Arbismart

ArbiSmart also offers huge capital gains. The RBIS token it has already risen to more than six times its starting price, and the value is set to rise in the coming months.

A growing global demand for Arbismart and RBIS

In 2020, YOY growth of ArbiSmart was 150% and so far, 2021 has seen growth of 550%. Meanwhile, the development team has been busy. Major infrastructure upgrades have been implemented and between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, a number of new RBIS utilities will be launched, including a portfolio that generates crypto and fiat interest, a yield farming service and a card crypto credit.

Arbismart RBIS
New utilities coming to RBIS

Q4 2021 will also see another development that is likely to further increase the demand for tokens – the RBIS listing. Once globally tradable, RBIS will become available to people for whom the token was inaccessible due to EU license by ArbiSmart. This includes people whose account registration has been refused for failing to meet regulatory requirements, residents of countries from which ArbiSmart cannot accept clients, and those who wish to remain anonymous and not provide KYC documents.

With increased demand for the token this quarter, with the introduction of new RBIS utilities and listing on global crypto exchanges, the limited supply of tokens, which is permanently set at 450M, will decrease.

In both a bull market and a bear market, RBIS has proven to be a solid and profitable investment opportunity, and in the coming weeks, the token’s value is likely to jump significantly. So, now it seems like the best time to buy, before the price of RBIS goes up even more. Purchase RBIS today.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.



D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader's contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

