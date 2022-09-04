Arbitrary exercise of a right, coercion, trespassing… the crimes that the man who vacated his house could face

Victor assures that he is willing to “assume the legal consequences” that their actions may have. He refers to the fact of having evicted, with a stick in hand and with the help of two friends, the dozen people who were squatting in a house he owned. The topic has had a great impact this week after the dissemination of several videos on social networks. What crimes could he face?

“They are not squatters out of necessity, but they liked this house and they were furnishing it,” he said in statements to Public Mirror. He added that the house, located in Murcia, is being renovated and perhaps that is why the squatters thought it was abandoned or that it belonged to a bank. “They have not been vandalism squatters, but vacation squatters“, he added.

This information is relevant since this man could face a home invasion crime depending on how long the people who broke into your property had stayed on it. You could incur it if the squatters had already established their habitual residence there. This is how María Pastor, dean of the Mataró Bar Association, in Barcelona, ​​explains it.

“The search – included in article 202 of the Penal Code – has prison terms, from six months to two years if violence is not used to enter and from one to four years and a fine of six to twelve months if violence or intimacy is used. It is a crime that is referred to in the Provincial Courts and with a jury court,” says the lawyer.





However, even if the squatting was very recent, an owner who kicks out those who have settled in his house on his own could be charged with crimes such as arbitrary realization of the right itself or that of coercion. This is intended to prevent citizens from taking justice on their own.

The arbitrary exercise of the right itself, regulated in article 455 of the CP, consists of act outside the legal channels to achieve one’s own right, using violence, intimidation or force on things. He is punished with fines of between six and twelve months. In addition, in the event that the offender used weapons or dangerous objects to achieve his objective, the highest degree penalty would be imposed.

Coercion, in article 175 of the CP, is in general terms the imposition or the impediment so that another does something that he does not want. The same article clarifies that this rule applies “whether fair or unfair.” It is punishable by between six months and three years in prison or between twelve and twenty-four months’ fine, depending on the severity of the coercion or the means used.

Victor stated that “at no time” did they use “any insult or threat”. “We carried the sticks because we didn’t know what we were going to find,” she added. In order for legal proceedings to be opened against him, he must there is a complaint by the squatters. “Although a case can also be initiated ex officio if there is a police report,” says Pastor. At the moment he has not transpired that the evicted have denounced him. He confessed on Tuesday that he had not gone to court either and that the agents who showed up did not take any information.





Crimes that squatters would face

Squatting is penalized in the Penal Code in different ways. “Being a small owner can be considered breaking and entering as long as he used the house as a first or second residence, that he had his belongings in it. Then it would be considered his domicile, without it being necessary for him to live there every day. This is established in article 202 of the Penal Code”, points out the lawyer. “Another thing is that it is an inherited apartment and that the heirs have not yet accepted the inheritance, for example. In that case, his address is not considered and it is a crime of usurpation included in article 245, “she continues.

The usurpation it is sanctioned with a fine of three to six months if there is no violence or intimacy. It is what is called a peaceful squatting and it usually involves vulnerable people and abandoned houses. If there is violence or intimacy, the penalty can be one to two years in prison. If it is a home invasion, the squatters can face the aforementioned penalties.

immediate judgments

Víctor has justified his action alleging that a few years ago he had to deal with the squatting of a relative’s house: “It was five years, four trials and more than twenty resources“. To try to cut deadlines, some solutions are beginning to be implemented.

“We have adopted a novel measure that began in Madrid and that consists of immediate trials in the guard courts. All parties are summoned within one or two days of the complaint. It gives results and causes a dissuasive effect,” says the dean of the Mataró Bar Association. “This is when they are criminals. When they are vulnerable people and the flats are owned by large forks, it is another matter”, he adds, and points out that “in the rest of Europe the processes are very short”: “The property title is presented to the police and in 48 hours the squatters They’re evicted.”

In four years, from 2015 to 2019, squatting grew by 40.9% in Spaingoing from 10,376 facts known by the Security Forces to 14,621, according to data from Europa Press.