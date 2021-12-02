News

Arbitrum: first swap between Monero and Ethereum

A few days ago on the network Arbitrum happened on first direct atomic swap between XMR (Monero) and ETH (Ethereum).

Arbitrum, the Ethereum layer 2

The direct atomic swaps with XMR were announced a few months ago, but yesterday’s is the first occurred on the Arbitrum network.

Arbitrum is one of the best second layer solutions out there for Ethereum, alongside Polygon.

It is a Optimistic Rollup (OR) compatible with the Ethereum network and constitutes one of the possible solutions to the congestion problem of the most used blockchain in the world.

The high number of transactions that must be registered on the Ethereum blockchain every day causes very high fees and sometimes long confirmation times.

Solutions like Arbitrum, on the other hand, allow fast and cheap transactions.

Rollups actually inherit the security of the underlying network, but improve transaction execution performance.

Arbitrum swap Monero Ethereum
Arbistrum is a layer 2 solution of Ethereum

The fees on the atomic swap between Monero and Ethereum

The atomic swap of XMR and ETH took place on both blockchains, although on that of Ethereum it took place within the Arbitrum smart contract.

His fees were around $ 13, against the $ 21.5 of the median of the fees on the Ethereum blockchain on the same day.

The fees on the Monero blockchain, on the other hand, were negligible, so much so that they can be considered negligible.

This swap allowed for a direct exchange of XMR into ETH, and vice versa, between two individual users, without going through an exchange. As Monero is a high-privacy cryptocurrency, the amount of XMRs sent does not appear to be public, despite the transaction being registered on its public blockchain.

The latest news on Monero

Monero recently introduced another important innovation for its users.

The wallet MyMonero has activated a new feature that allows you to buy XMR even with fiat currency.

So today it is possibleand exchange fiat currency in XMR on MyMonero and then use the atomic swaps on Arbitrum to exchange XMR with other cryptocurrencies anonymously without having to go through any intermediary.



