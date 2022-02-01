Arborea closes Latte San Ginese, all 26 employees dismissed

CAPANNORI – The historic Latte San Ginese company closes, all 26 employees dismissed. The shocking announcement came with a letter from the Sardinian group Arborea 3A, which in 2018 took over the historic Capannorese company producing fresh milk.

The decision to close the Capannori site, explains the Sardinian group, is the consequence of a complex market situation in constant negative evolution that has lasted for over two years despite the efforts and investments of Arborea starting from 2018. Specifically, the property points to among the causes “the insufficient supply of Tuscan milk to support local producers, which in two years decreased by 34%, in particular in the Garfagnana area which characterized the main product of San Ginese fresh milk”.

In addition, there was a drop in consumption and, most recently, the pandemic crisis. Sales volumes thus went from 2,600,000 liters in 2018 to 1,460,000 liters in 2021 and the reductions in the proposed prices did nothing.

The CISL Toscana Nord union has already announced union actions aimed at defusing the mine of layoffs and has defined the harshness and firmness of the contents as unacceptable without any space for dialogue. A state of agitation was proclaimed. The union wants to discuss a project other than closure, convinced that the turnover still existing is to be saved and asks for the support of local and regional politics to avoid immoral strategies of outsourcing.

