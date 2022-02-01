Arborea, skyrocketing energy and feed: appeal from producers in the milk supply chain

Added to the unprecedented price increases are the depreciation of the product and the uncertainty of payment of the premium envisaged in the Memorandum of Understanding of the cow’s milk supply chain. The future of 250 companies is at stake

ARBOREA. Increase in production costs, depreciation of the product, uncertainty of payment of the premium provided for in the Memorandum of Understanding of the cow’s milk supply chain, introduced until March 2022: these are just some of the causes of the profound structural and economic difficulties that producers are facing of milk and the production sector of Arborea.

The two presidents of the cooperatives, Remigio Sequi (3A) and Walter Mureddu (Arborea Producers) ask the institutions and the regional council to “promote and adopt solutions that support farmers in this moment of emergency caused by the increase in production costs ( energy, fuels, raw materials, fertilizers and the decrease in milk production caused by Blue Tongue), implementing a “serious and effective policy of prompt application to support the dairy sector”.

3 cents insufficient. “The production chain – underline the Sardinian breeders and processors – has always invested its resources in professionalism, value and innovation and has produced, with demanding actions and sacrifices, high quality milk, with a view to sustainability, respectful of animal welfare. Furthermore, the premium of 3 cents per liter, defined with the memorandum of understanding for cow’s milk, signed with the Ministry of Agriculture, introduced for a limited period until March 2022, is not certain, both because it is shared by a few brands of the large distribution, and for the application methods not explicitly defined. In any case, it is not sufficient to cover the costs incurred by the sector, which are higher than the other Italian Regions due to their insularity, with high inbound and outbound transport costs “.

The increases and costs. In 2021, within a few months, raw materials destined for livestock feeding increased on average by 35%, resulting in a 22% increase in the cost of a cow’s daily food ration, equal to 5 cents per liter of milk. It follows that an average stable of 100 lactating head with an annual production of about 1,000,000 liters of milk, records a loss of 50,000 euros per year due to the increase in food costs alone. Added to this are the cost of electricity, equal to + 120%, the cost of agricultural diesel + 60% and the cost of fertilizer (specifically urea) with + 130%. Trend in further growth in the first weeks of 2022.

Appeal. The farmers and processors of Latte Arborea, Cooperativa Produttori Arborea launch an appeal to the institutions to intervene with economic and operational tools in immediate times and invite consumers to buy Italian milk, even better Sardinian milk and its derivatives, first of all for quality and to support local production and safeguard agriculture which, together with tourism, represents the most important driving force of the economic system for Sardinia. There are 250 companies working in this supply chain, 3 thousand families involved.