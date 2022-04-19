Arcade Fire will be a guest on Saturday Night Live

For the fifth time in its existence, the Montreal group Arcade Fire will be the musical guest on the set of Saturday Night Live.

The Montreal rockers will be on the May 7 show, which is to be hosted by British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, star of the new Doctor Strangewhich will be released the day before in North America.

The Arcade Fire artists also accompanied Mick Jagger in 2012, a role they shared that night with the Foo Fighters.

This puts Arcade Fire among a select group of musical guests who have performed on the “SNL” set at least five times, such as Miley Cyrus, James Taylor, Kanye West, Rihanna or Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Fellow Canadian Neil Young has been invited four times; Paul Simon came to sing 14 times during his career.

Arcade Fire is gearing up to release a new album titled WEwhich will be released the day before his performance on “SNL”.

The group also recently announced that they will replace the Foo Fighters at the Osheaga festival in Montreal on July 29th. The Foo Fighters are mourning their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died at age 50 on March 25.

