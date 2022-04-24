Arcadio Díaz, from undertaking very young to being “the king of the guayabera”

the dominican designer Arcadio Díaz made Venezuela his home more than two decades ago and died at the age of 70, due to a heart attack, in his homeland during an air layover from that South American country.

Born in Santiago, Díaz is attributed to part of his Dominican identity, Venezuelan nationality, where he arrived in 1976, according to an interview conducted by the Venezuelan portal El Impulso.

“His impeccable trajectory of years in Venezuela, where his name became the seal of the guayaberas, speaks for itself about Díaz’s career, who spares no effort to highlight and maintain the essence of this important piece of clothing, characterized by a fresh, comfortable and elegant style”This is how his work was described in one of the various interviews he gave to Listín Diario.

started very young

In the interview with the Venezuelan media, Díaz recalled that with just seven years he went out with a boot-shine box to earn some money shining shoes.

His mother, convinced that he should have a trade, took him to a tailor shop, but not before working for two weeks in a shoe shop. In that clothing store there was no room for one more apprentice and when he managed to have a space he even had to bring his own chair.

“Thus, the mornings were to go to school and the afternoons to the tailor shop where at that time they paid him 25 cents a week. Weekends were meant to shine shoes and earn additional income”, reports the article published in 2013.

Until the age of 15 he had three tailoring teachers; at that age I already saw how his friends went to parties wearing pants and shirts made by him.

“By then he managed to buy three sewing machines and rent a space on a corner, which he called La Artística Tailoring,” the interview adds.

Guayaberas

“The king of guayaberas”, that is how Díaz was identified for his pristine creations of this Caribbean piece.

Although his iconic creations were these cool, four-pocket shirts, it wasn’t the only thing he developed to put the Dominican Republic on the map in the Southern Caribbean world. Díaz also stood out for making and designing suits, shirts, pants, jackets and jackets.

Linen and cotton are among its main textiles to wear from men and women, to adolescents and children, who find in its pieces pastel colors and various prints a new and fresh style ideal for any special occasion in the Caribbean and the Tropics.

That is exactly what he was striving for, at least that is what his website says, where he is described as a designer who was dedicated to “differentiate and not rest in the search for perfection, in the sketch and making of their pieces both in terms of style and design”.

The seal of the “fashion artisan” or “king of the chacabanas” also denotes quality, an aspect that was demanding with the expert in Fashion Design, Industrial Planning and Quality Control in the textile area, studied in New York (United States). Unidos), a city to which he emigrated in 1980 for a job opportunity.

All these elements made the career and background of Arcadio Díaz a country brand and inescapable reference, especially in Dominican men’s fashion.

Although the couturier was born in the Dominican Republic, he lived for many years in Venezuela and trained in important fashion houses in New York and Paris, standing out for the chacabanas and guayaberas, his best designs.

During his lifetime, Díaz thanked Sócrates Mckinney, Mirka Morales and Fidel López for giving him the opportunity to participate and integrate him into the most famous fashion shows of his native country.

