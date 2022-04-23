Arcadio Díaz, icon of Dominican fashion, dies

Dominican fashion dresses in mourning after receiving the news of the death of Arcadio Diaz, prominent Creole designer.

It was this Saturday morning when the costume maker departed this world while receiving medical care at the Las Américas International Airport (AILA)when he came from Venezuela, a country where Díaz lived for a while.

In a conversation with this newspaper, the son of the deceased dressmaker, Abraham Díaz, reported that his father died of cardiac arrest due to tissue cancer, better known as leukemiawhich the fashion creator had been diagnosed with months ago.

In addition, he added that his father was going to Miami precisely to start treatment and fight leukemia.

Arcadio Díaz is recognized for the creation of his chacabans for adults and children. His parades in Dominicana Moda were a sample of quality and good taste.

Through Instagram, the renowned “Fashion House”, Fashion Freak Club, showed its solidarity with its relatives and members of that guild.

“Dominican fashion is in mourning. The renowned fashion designer Arcadio Díaz has passed away, a great man, who dedicated many years of his life to men’s fashion, standing out for his chacabanas, our condolences, ”pronounced the Instagram account.

In the same way, the family of the fashion artist shared in Díaz’s account that In the next few hours they will offer details of the funeral serviceswhile thanking the signs of solidarity they have received.

reactions

A few hours after learning of the death of Arcadio Díaz, many have commented on the official statement from his family, expressing their condolences and highlighting the qualities of the designer.

Such is the case of Daniel Sarcos and Anyela Galan.

“Queee!!! It can’t be, incredible human being. My condolences to all his relatives,” commented the model and actress Galan.