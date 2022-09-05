Entertainment

‘Arcane’ is the first streaming series to win an Emmy

Netflix’s popular and acclaimed animated series ”Arcane”, has just become the first streaming show to win an Emmy, being a great success for Netflix since other of its series such as ”Big Mouth” and ”BoJack Horseman” had been nominated in the past , but failed to win the prize.

Other contenders for Best Animation included “Bob’s Burgers,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Simpsons” and “What If…?” Christian Linkeco-creator of ”Arcane”, was present to collect the award, taking advantage of his speech to thank the sources of inspiration for the series:

“Thank you for this. It’s a great achievement for us as we come from video games. It’s been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix who believed in us from the beginning, thanks to RiotGamesand to all the people who have been with our game ‘League of Legends’ for the last 12 years, who helped make it as great as it is now.”

The actress who gives the voice of Vi in the original language, hailee steinfeld, also celebrated the victory through their social networks. “This is amazing. Congrats to my ‘Arcane’ family. So lucky to be a part of this show,” Steinfeld wrote.

”Arcane” is based on the popular video game ”League of Legends”, previously released in November 2021. Since its premiere it has become one of the biggest hits in recent times, maintaining the highest score percentage 100% on the Rotten Tomatoes page.

The show follows the origin story of sisters Jinx and Vi as they are separated and later reunited in the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun and fight on rival sides of a war between technological utopia and dystopia. The series was made in association with Riot Games and stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, katie leung, Kevin Alexander, Shohreh Aghdashloo and others.

Currently, Netflix has already announced that they are working on Arcane Season 2, which plans to release sometime in 2023. Riot Games also recently released a limited documentary series about the making of the show called Arcane: Bridging the Rift”.

In the documentary series, the creators of ”Arcane” provide an intimate look behind the scenes and reveal exactly how ”Arcane” became one of the most popular and widely discussed shows of 2021.

