Arcane Season 2: release date on Netflix, trailer, what will happen, characters and everything | League of Legends Season 2 Release Date | lol FAME

What is known about the second season of “Arcane”? The new series of the streaming platform (Netflix), set in the universe of “League of Legends”, “Arcane” is a Franco-American animated adventure, drama and comedy production, broadcast between November 6 and 20, 2021 and renewed for a second season in record time.

“We are more than happy with the positive response to the first season of ‘Arcane‘ and we’re working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and [el estudio de animación francés] Fortiche to create the second installment”series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in a statement.

Although many details of the plot of the new installment of “ArcaneHailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung are confirmed to return to voice their respective roles, Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN SEASON 2 OF “ARCANE”?

At the end of the first season of “Arcane”, the Council’s vote to give Zaun its independence is interrupted by a rocket fired by Jinx, who is still traumatized from killing Silco. Therefore, there is no doubt that more conflict will occur in the second installment and what happened will definitely affect the vote led by Jayce.

In the upcoming episodes, Vi and Jinx’s struggle to be together will likely continue, as will Caitlyn’s efforts to earn the respect of her peers, and Jayce’s efforts to correct her mistakes in ambition.

VI, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, Viktor, Ekko and Heimer Dinger were already introduced in the first season, so it is the second installment that other champions of “League of Legends”.

“ARCANE” SEASON 2 TRAILER

The second season of “Arcane” still does not have an official trailer.

Enjoy the final trailer for ‘Arcane’, the new League of Legends animated series on Netflix that explores the origins of two iconic Summoner’s Rift champions (Jinx and Vi) as well as the cities of Piltover and Zaun on the brink of war. (Source: Netflix Latin America)

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “ARCANE” 2

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi

Ella Purnell as Jinx (Powder)

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce

Katie Leung as Caitlyn

Jason Spisak as Silco

Toks Olagundoye as Mel

Brett Tucker as Singed

Miles Brown as Ekko

J.B. Blanc as Vander

Harry Lloyd as Viktor

Remy Hi as Marcus

Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger

Yuri Lowenthal as Mylo

Roger Craig Smith as Claggor

Josh Keaton as Deckard

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Enforcer Grayson

Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung will return to voice their respective roles, Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman (Photo: Arcane/ Netflix)

WHEN WILL THE NEW SEASON OF “ARCANE” BE PREMIERE

As soon as the first ones were released “Arcane” chapters, Netflix did not wait long to announce a second part of this realization to its followers. While it is true that the release date for Season 2 has yet to be confirmed, Riot Games CEO, Nicholas Laurentgave a clue that could well be confirmed in the coming months by the same streaming platform.

“We are working on season 2 of #Arcane. The good news: you won’t have to wait 6 years (the time it took us to make Season 1). The bad news: it will not arrive in 2022″Laurent tweeted.

It should be noted that production expects that “Arcane” 2 There is no setback as there was in the first season, where everything had to be paralyzed by the pandemic that originated in March 2020. This caused the launch to be delayed until November 2021.

“Creative development and production is hard, especially in a world where you can’t see your co-workers in real life. Now we have video meetings, which help, but it’s not a substitute for being in a room where we can really get the creative energy flowing. If these problems are combined, together with the technical difficulties of production on an international scale, the problem becomes much more serious”added Riot Games’ Head of Creative Development.

WHAT IS THE NEW “ARCANE” SERIES ABOUT?

The series not only talks about class conflict and generational consequences, but also revolves around people and how they are a reflection of their own personal experiences, which changes the way they see the world. “Arcane” It also shows how misunderstandings can create unnecessary conflict, as well as emphasizing that the innocent are the ones who are most affected by the foolish decisions of those in power.

The series revolves around people and how they are a reflection of their own personal experiences (Photo: Arcane / IMDB)

EXPLAINED END OF “ARCANE” – SEASON 1

In the last episode, Saw makes it clear to Jayce who will fight on his own to reach silco, but first he must go through Sevika, which generates an argument between them. This matchup is not only nice to watch, it’s also purifying. Sevika he takes first place until Vi sees a vision of Vander begging her to get up. Silco is next but Jinx knocks her out from behind her.

Jinx is lost, she stayed alive, but at the cost of losing almost every part of her old identity. The climactic sequence, which takes place around a dining table with house mannequins as guests, makes Jinx’s Arc literal. One of the seats is labeled “Jinx”, the other “Powder”. Vi must choose which one to occupy. The question is whether he will continue with his old identity or the new one.

But Vi is not the only one, they are also present Silco and Caitlyn, at the hostage post, this is because Vi and Silco are the conflicting aspects of Jinx’s personality. Vi continues to see her, naively, as her younger sister, while Silco sees her as her daughter, but hardened by the oppression of Piltoverforced to become someone else to survive.

When caitlyn she manages to free herself, Jinx quickly disarms her and points a gun at her. With her finger on the trigger, she must decide who she is. She fires and, in the confusion, it can be seen that he has shot Silco. But that’s not Jinx’s redemption, she doesn’t automatically go back to Powder.

Jinx sits on the seat marked with her name and your arc is complete. The next thing he does is put the gemstone, which was on top of a cupcake in the middle of the table, into his gun and shoot it directly at the Piltover City Hall building. The season ends when the bullet hits the building.

A sample of the visual art of “Arcane”, where each frame looks like an oil painting. Photo: Netflix.

THE BEST CHARACTERS OF “LEAGUE OF LEGENDS”

EKKO

ekko He is the champion of League of Legends, as a personal characteristic is that he is very intelligent both in the video game and in the series. He eventually helps Powder and Vi.

His attitudes will show why he is called a champion of League of Legends.

VICTOR

East villain He has earned criticism from the public and always has manipulation techniques. In one of the episodes, instead of murdering Powder, he consoles her when the woman has no more strength.

He has several scars on his face and an orange eye that shines like the sun. One of her characteristics is that she knows what it is to be rejected.

POWER

A Powder She is also known as Jinx and is a girl who lost her parents and only has her sister. She is characterized by having blue hair, and she is also a great fun lover. She sometimes destroys everything in her path and she is always wanting her older sister’s acceptance and understanding.

EPISODES OF SEASON 1 OF “ARCANE”

Welcome!

Some mysteries are better left unsolved

Brute violence is necessary for change

Happy Progress Day!

Everybody wants to be my enemy

When these walls fall

The Savior

Water and oil

the monster you created

