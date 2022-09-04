Arcane, the League of Legends series, won an Emmy award and makes history

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Since its debut in early November last year, Arcanethe animated series League of Legends, managed to conquer the hearts of millions of fans around the world. Not only was it a critical success, it also hit Netflix to the top of the charts. Now, you just got a new and important achievement.

As we told you, the show based on the Riot Games video game received a nomination at the 2022 Emmys in the “Outstanding Animated Program” category, that is, best animated series of the year. It was certainly one of the favorites to win the award, despite competing against high-profile productions like The Simpsons, Rick and Morty Y What if…? from Marvel.

Related video: Series and movies based on video games of 2021: were they all good?

Arcane triumphs at the Emmys

So that, Arcane He knew how to overcome his rivals and took home the award. Co-creator Christian Linke took the stage to receive the award and say a few words of thanks to everyone involved in the production and to the fans.

“Thank you for this. It is something very important for us, since we come from video games. It was amazing to see how the world embraced our characters and our stories. Thanks to Netflix, who believed in us from the beginning. Thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the entire IP, and thanks to all the people who are with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years and who helped make the franchise as great as it is now,” said Christian Linke at the ceremony.

Something to keep in mind is that Arcane became the first animated series on a streaming platform to win an Emmy Award in that category, making Netflix history.

Honored doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the #Emmy for 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒏𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒎. Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the @TelevisionAcadand the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/xFNWt4eNc7 — Arcane (@arcaneshow) September 4, 2022

Unsurprisingly, fans of the show expressed their happiness on social media. Among the people who spoke we find Hailee Steinfeld, an actress who played Vi. “This is incredible. congratulations to my family Arcane. I am very lucky to be a part of this program.” wrote the young woman on her personal Twitter account.

In addition to the Emmy award, we must remember that the Netflix series won an incredible 9 awards at the Annie Awards, a ceremony that is cataloged as the “Oscar of animation”. With all this on the table, it is not surprising that the second season is already in production.

But tell us, have you seen this program? Do you think he deserves all his achievements? Let us read you in the comments.

Visit this page to read the latest news from Arcane Y League of Legends.

Related video: Is video game cinema still cursed?

Font