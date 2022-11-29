Arcángel assures that Cuba has “the best medicine in the world” and criticism rains down on him

The North American reggaeton singer of Puerto Rican origin Austin Agustín Santos, better known as Arcángel in show business, assured in an interview in Las Vegas that Cuba had the “best medicine in the world” and criticism rained down on him.

According to the musician, “Cubans have the best medicine in the world” because “the rich, the millionaires, send their children to study medicine in Cuba. How much does it cost a Cuban to become a doctor? Nothing.”

Then he accepted that perhaps he was setting “the worst example in the world” and concluded his conversation by asking for “freedom for the Cuban people.”

Before his first statement, criticism of the rapper immediately exploded on social networks.

In the case of the user Ale Riverón, he explained to the artist that in Cuba “they give you the best education you want, but you have to be a slave for the rest of your life, earning not enough to support yourself, except your family.” .

“You have to go on missions to other countries, be away from your loved ones to earn a little more than you normally earn. I don’t know about you, but I see it as a bullshit exchange,” she added.

Another Cuban follower, Néstor Fernández, recalled that “in a country like Cuba nothing is better or good, the little that is good is the Cuban for being Cuban and surviving for so many years.”

“That in Cuba you have to read books to study is not a methodological choice, it is a limitation of resources that was implemented for many years so that Cubans lived blind in a country where, according to them, everyone outside of it was bad. . But what will Archangel know. Don’t blame him, the same reality that they told us was told to the rest of the world as well,” Fernández conceded.

“A shit, it is one of the most unfortunate reflections he has made and I love his messages of acceptance and more, but in this case I would tell you ‘shut up'”, were the words of the user Ingrid from Instagram.

This week Arcángel also made headlines in the entertainment world by getting a huge tattoo on his chest to honor the death of his brother Justin one year after his departure.

The artist had to receive general anesthesia for two consecutive days so that, for four hours, the artist Ganga and his team worked on his body with the selected design.

“It is worth crying for who deserves each of your tears! You will always be in my heart, my son, brother and friend. I will never stop mentioning you, I will never stop telling the world how much I love you, how much you mean to me,” Archangel wrote in the post, along with a series of photos of the tattoo.