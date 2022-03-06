Arce inaugurates the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Cancer Treatment

President Luis Arce inaugurated this Sunday the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Cancer Treatment of El Alto with the aim of treating this type of disease and other pathologies without the need to go to other countries, thanks to the high technology that it has.

In the act held on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of the civic anniversary, President Arce stressed that the Nuclear Institute will be able to produce drugs for medical treatment.

He recalled that when he was diagnosed with cancer, the doctors evicted him in Bolivia and he had to go abroad to be checked with equipment similar to that of the Nuclear Medicine Center. Today he considers himself a survivor because they told him that he could not be operated on but rather receive specialized treatment.

“Brothers, now we have this Center available to Bolivians and there will no longer be a need to go to Brazil, Argentina or Chile to get treatment. Many years have passed to achieve this sovereignty in treating this disease, ”Arce said in his inauguration speech.

He explained that the Center will have the capacity to detect places in the body where cancer is spread and define the treatment that patients should receive.

He indicated that radiochemicals will be imported to carry out tests so that by the middle of the year the radiopharmaceuticals themselves will be produced.

He announced that the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN) is advancing to replicate a similar Institute in the city of Santa Cruz to promote agricultural production and development.

The project began in 2018 when the Bolivian Agency and the Argentine state agency INVAP signed a contract to build three institutes in El Alto, La Paz and Santa Cruz, with an investment of 150 million dollars financed by the Bolivian State.

The director of ABEN, Hortensia Jiménez, said that the Institute has a high-tech scanner that uses nuclear energy to diagnose cancer early, has two linear accelerators, a high-dose brachytherapy area that will allow treatment to take less time .

It has a simulator tomograph, a chemotherapy area and also a pharmacy. He argued that the contribution is significant for the quantity and quality of care for 120 cancer patients.

Health Minister Jeyson Auza said that the Center will serve all people who belong to an insurance system and the treatment will be free for patients who belong to the Single Health Insurance (SUS)