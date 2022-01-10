Tech

Arceus, a trailer dedicated to the region of Hisui – Nerd4.life

Nintendo has released a new trailer from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to illustrate the Hisui region, in which the adventure will be set. It is a very varied territory, dominated by a large active volcano in the central part, as clearly visible from the map presented in the video.

The player will then find himself exploring a series of different biomes, in which Pokémon run free and happy, ready to be captured. For example, the video shows a beach, to which a snowy area acts as a counterpoint, therefore a landscape with strongly autumnal colors. In short, the variety should be a lot, as well as the situations in which the player will find himself hunting for Pokémon.

The movie also illustrates some of the game mechanics, such as that of capturing Pokémon or that of collecting materials. Everything has one goal: to compile the first Pokédex in history.

Before leaving you to such beauty, which you find at the head of the news, we remind you that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for Nintendo Switch soon to be published: it will in fact be available starting from January 28, 2022, that is, in just over two weeks.

