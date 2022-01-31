Arceus, all new Pokémon from worst to best

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has seven new Pokémon never seen before, but which one is the best? Here is the ranking of the new entries …

Although it is set in the Hisui region, which most fans will recognize as ancient Sinnoh, Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduced a variety of new Pokémon to Nintendo’s iconic series. Whether they went extinct, hibernated, or adapted to modern life in some unknown way, it is not known what happened to these Pokémon in later chapters. All that is known is that some of Hisui’s Pokémon have never seen each other before.

New Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus –

Technically speaking, there are two types of new Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. There are real new Pokémon, which have never been heard of before or seen in the past, and there are regional variants, which have appeared in all other regions. from the time of Alola in Sun and Moon.

For the purpose of this article, regional variants will not be considered – there are sixteen of them and they are mostly simply different approaches to Pokémon already known from previous Pokémon games. Therefore, this article will focus on the seven entirely new Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, ranked from worst to best.

Enamorus –

Enamorus is the new Legendary Pokémon and now the fourth member of the family formerly comprised of Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus. It is also the worst new entry in the game. Variants of Hisui aren’t too good – they’re all looking at you, Decidueye -, but the others are excellent. Hisui’s Avalugg manages to make even other previously junk Pokémon look bright! But for every winner in Pokémon, there must always be an equal or an even worse loser. For Pokémon Legends: Arceus, this is undoubtedly Enamorus.

Overqwil –

Originally the idea of ​​extending the life of a Little appreciated Pokémon like Qwilfish with a regional variant, he no doubt did not need this evolution. Don’t get it wrong: he needed an evolution. Only, not this one.

Overqwill looks like one of those long-dead bombs you’d find at the center of a gag in a children’s movie like Finding Nemo. Also, a typing like Dark / Poison looks like it came out of hell. Not to mention how stupid “Overqwil” sounds as a name!

Ursaluna –

Ursaring is another Pokémon that didn’t really need an evolution. It’s one of the best Normal-types ever designed, aside from the fact that it doesn’t really need to exist as Teddiursa is definitely superior.

The only reasons Ursaluna is higher on this list than Overqwil are a) he’s not as ugly as he is, b) as a rideable Pokémon you need at least a little more and therefore earns you at least one good reason not to be at the bottom of the rankings.

Kleavor –

Kleavor has looked ridiculous ever since it was first unveiled, and the actual game won’t make you change your mind. Next to Enoramus, it looks just like an impressive painting by Leonardo da Vinci. Scizor is much better, and Scyter is the best of the three.

However, Kleavor it’s not as bad as you thought originally – at least, not compared to what was originally thought.

Basculegion –

This big guy is pretty strong instead. Can do a double jump out of the water and there is something hilarious about the way it moves.

It should be the result of a Basculin that he absorbed the souls of all the other dead fish in his school, which is pretty scary actually. If he didn’t have such a high place on this list, who knows what revenge he might come up with.

Wyrdeer –

Wyrdeer was one of the first new Pokémon shown among the seven introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Frankly, there are so many reasons to love him.

It’s a great evolution for an often forgotten Pokémon from years ago, serves as a reliable ally when exploring the Obsidian Plain, and unlike most of the Pokémon on this list, it’s really cool. For a while, Wyrdeer was at the top of this list. Then you arrive at the Corona Slopes …

Sneasler –

The prize like “Best New Pokémon” obviously goes to Sneasler, the all new evolution of Pokémon Legends: Sneasel’s Arceus.

It took a long time to make this decision, but here are the key points of the reasoning. It has the best design among all the new Pokémon; the Poison / Fight typing is extremely strong; it’s also cool to have a Pokémon that is basically Norman Reedus in Death Stranding; and, in terms of mythology, Sinnoh is where Weavile first met and that makes it quite fascinating that a different evolution existed in the same region in the past for Sneasel.

If you need more tips on how to play, check out the tips and tricks for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Written by Cian Maher for GLHF